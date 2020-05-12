With a lot people out of their normal daily routines, are you making sure to start your morning with the most important meal of the day, or do you often skip breakfast? If you skip breakfast, not only are you setting yourself up to eat more calories later in the day, but you’re also depriving your body of the energy it needs to wake up. Here are three options to counter your barrier to a healthy breakfast.
The On-the-Go Breakfast
When in a rush, you may be tempted to grab a doughnut for the road, but sugary options like pastries are high in calories and only give you a short-lived burst of energy.
One suggestion is to keep a dozen hard-boiled eggs in your refrigerator so you can grab one or two and go. Or, alternatively, reach for a Go-Gurt. (No spoon necessary.) Yogurt brings some protein and gives you that feeling of satiety.
The ‘But I’m Not Hungry in the Morning’ Breakfast
Again, skipping breakfast means you will likely end up eating more later. Most people eat their last meal between 5 and 8 p.m. It’s a long time before your body gets nourishment again.
If, however, you have trained your body to skip breakfast, you might feel a little queasy at the thought of a large meal right after waking up. So ease into it. Try starting with just one egg, scrambled, or however you prefer your eggs cooked. It’s a very mild option, easy on the digestive system.
The Kid-Friendly Breakfast
Need one option that can please everyone at the table? The answer: cereal, but the low-sugar options.
When looking for healthy cereal options, whole grains should be the first ingredient. Next, look at the sugar content and aim to keep it as low as possible. Then, make note of the portion size. Often a standard cereal bowl is two to three times the portion size.
Or, consider oatmeal. Instant oatmeal packages literally take about two minutes, and even faster if you work in an office that has a water cooler with both hot and cold water options.
Whether you go with cereal or oatmeal, keep it fun by adding healthy toppings, such as diced fresh fruit, cinnamon, or dried cranberries.
Sometimes the easiest way to be sure you incorporate breakfast into your mornings is to simply plan ahead. Before you go to the grocery store, be sure to add these items to your shopping list. If you do this on say a Saturday or Sunday, your refrigerator will be stocked for the week and you can simply enjoy something healthy every day throughout the week.
Oatmeal Fruit Smoothie
And, if you like smoothies, here’s a recipe you might enjoy, with the potential to substitute other items you have in your refrigerator and/or freezer.
Ingredients
½ c. instant oatmeal (uncooked)
½ c. frozen strawberries
½ c. frozen blueberries
½ banana
½ c. orange juice
1 c. fat-free milk
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into two glasses, noting that each serving is 185 calories.