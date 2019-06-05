BLACKFOOT — Paisley Cakes along with Oakridge Gas Station will be hosting their Blackfoot Maker’s Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be held outside Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road.
A couple dozen local businesses who handcraft and create products will be involved with a lot of products available for purchase. Organizers suggest that customers bring cash, although some individual vendors will accept cards.
A Facebook event has been created with updates, directions, and information about the vendors at https://www.facebook.com/events/392362354856223/
The next two markets of the summer will be held on July 13 and Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors will be there on those dates.
Anyone with questions or vendors with handmade items who want to join should contact Lanae Workman at (208) 681-4137 or cakes.paisley@gmail.com.