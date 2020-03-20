BLACKFOOT -- Blackfoot Police took a 32-year-old man into custody on a charge of first degree arson related to a house fire at a Blackfoot mobile home park Thursday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, the Blackfoot Fire Department and the Blackfoot Police Department were dispatched to a fully engulfed residence on fire in the 800 block of South Broadway in Blackfoot, immediately south of the Arctic Circle restaurant. Upon police arrival, it was determined the residence in question was empty and an investigation ensued into the cause of the fire. No persons were injured in association with the fire, according to a Blackfoot Police press release.
Through the course of the investigation, Eric R. Maldonado was taken into custody and transported to the Bingham County Jail where he was booked on charges of first degree arson.
Maldonado was scheduled to appear in court for arraignment Friday morning.
A second mobile home to the east of that home also sustained fire damage, fire officials at the scene said Thursday night.