IDAHO FALLS — One man is dead after a fire consumed a mobile home in Idaho Falls on Saturday.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 2000 block of E. Timber Lane at approximately 1:05 p.m.
The reporting party told dispatch that the mobile home was on fire and there was one adult man inside the home.
Three adult men in the area attempted to make entry but were unable to do so due to the extent of the fire and smoke.
Intermountain Gas Company and Rocky Mountain Power were dispatched to temporarily turn off utilities to the area as a safety precaution.
Occupants from nearby homes also were evacuated as a precaution.
Firefighters had the fire under control at approximately 1:41 p.m. and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other structures.
Firefighters found one deceased man inside the home. All three of the men who attempted to enter the structure suffered minor injuries. One was transported to Eastern Idaho Medical Center by ambulance in stable condition. The other two sought medical attention by private vehicle. There were no injuries to firefighters.
The mobile home was a complete loss and the cause of the fire is unknown. Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigation Division is investigating.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to this gentleman’s family and friends during this tragic time,” said IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson. “Our thoughts are also with the Good Samaritans who risked their own lives to help another. It is not uncommon that we witness such extraordinary acts of bravery and selflessness in this community. We all wish we could have done more, but the fire just spread too quickly.”
“If there are neighbors in the area who have doorbell cameras and were able to get video of the fire, please contact our Fire Prevention/Investigation Division at 208-612-8497,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.