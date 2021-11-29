BLACKFOOT — A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an officer-involved shooting near Blackfoot Nov. 23.
Nathaniel Alberto Reiley Harper is in the Bingham County Jail on three felony counts of assault upon an officer, felony eluding, three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrestm and felony grand theft. Harper appeared in court Nov. 24 on the charges.
According to a press release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, local police attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants shot and wounded Harper near U.S. Highway 26 after he nearly struck them with a vehicle while trying to flee the scene, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began to unfold around 11 a.m. Nov. 23 when Bingham County deputies and Blackfoot police officers attempted to serve arrest warrants in the area of 454 West U.S. Highway 26, the sheriff’s office said.
The wanted man attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, refusing commands to stop and speeding toward a sheriff’s deputy and Blackfoot police detective, nearly running them over, the sheriff’s office said.
Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said one Blackfoot police officer and one sheriff’s deputy opened fire on the suspect vehicle, striking the suspect and disabling the vehicle.
Gardner said the deputy and detective that were almost struck by the suspect’s vehicle were the two who opened fire.
No one other than the fugitive was wounded during the incident, Gardner said.
Harper was subsequently taken into custody without further incident and transported via ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.