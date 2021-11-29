One man interviewed by a local television station said he was speaking up against mandates because he felt President Biden has been acting in a dictatorial manner and Idaho Gov. Brad Little has not done enough to fight mandates.
One man interviewed by a local television station said he was speaking up against mandates because he felt President Biden has been acting in a dictatorial manner and Idaho Gov. Brad Little has not done enough to fight mandates.
BLACKFOOT — A group of protesters gathered in the east parking lot at Patriot Field Saturday afternoon on the third stop of a caravan through southeast Idaho to speak out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
There were also stops in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello.
“This is not an anti-vaxx protest. It is not an anti employer protest,” a post from Maegan Rose Dyer on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page said to promote the protest. “It is anti mandate, anti- your friends, neighbors, loved ones, competent workers who contribute to our community losing their jobs. We support our rights to choose. We support your rights to choose as a business and not be coerced into these mandates. Whether you believe people should choose vaccination or not (and I personally think many should, but our group is neutral on that topic) there is more to what affects our great community than this one choice. Are we willing to discard hundreds of able, experienced, and even decorated workers? I want you to understand the impact that would have on our community whether you agree with their choice or not (experienced teachers, veteran nurses who train new grads to save your lives, engineers, etc.). Is it worth the fallout, the damage and danger to our communities? Over one choice they made in their 10-20+ years on the job? I think, NO. If you agree, please join us in supporting our amazing workers at risk of job loss, or some who have already lost their jobs by rallying with us this Saturday!”
Upwards of 20 people attended the protest in Blackfoot, many of them carrying protest signs. One man interviewed by a local television station said he was speaking up because he felt President Biden has been acting in a dictatorial manner and Idaho Gov. Brad Little has not done enough to fight mandates.