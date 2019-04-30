BLACKFOOT — After 38 years spent working for the City of Blackfoot, Richard Mangum spent his last day at work Tuesday.
Mangum has been the city’s public works director for the past four years, but his experience working with the city has been vast. He was honored with a retirement reception at the city council chambers Tuesday afternoon, being greeted and congratulated by a stream of well-wishers.
Mangum started with the city in June 1981, when Howard Packham was mayor.
His first job with the city was as a laborer with the water department. He worked his way up to being an operator, a crew chief, in the 1990s he was promoted to foreman, and then he was made the department’s superintendent, a position he held for 17 years before moving to public works.
Mangum said there is no one set to take his place for the near future. He said city leaders met recently to discuss allocating his duties among water, wastewater, and street departments.
“I’ve had great people underneath me,” Mangum said. “They know their jobs, they’ll be more than fine.”
He said he had mixed feelings during his last day on the job.
“I’ve loved my job,” Mangum said. “It’s like now, you’re getting a divorce for no reason. It’s like the last day of school.”
He was asked about some of the more memorable times he’s seen in his job.
“The flood in 1997 kept us pretty busy,” Mangum said. “I won’t miss the days when people’s pipes freeze in the winter. The colder it is outside, the more chance you get to be in it in these jobs. After sitting behind a desk, I’ve missed getting in the dirt.”
Mangum was born and raised in Blackfoot, but his future plans include moving to a house he has in Mackay, so he’ll need to sell his property here.
Other retirement plans include lots of time playing in the outoors, fishing, hunting, and boating.
“It’s been a great opportunity to work for the city,” Mangum said. “I should say it’s been a great opportunity to work for the people, that’s the most important to me. The people are the city, and the city employee is the people’s servant.”