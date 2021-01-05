BLACKFOOT – As Idaho crosses the 20,000 vaccination threshold and over 143,000 cases across the state, Director Maggie Mann of Southeastern Idaho Public Health addressed a rising concern surrounding COVID-19 globally.
Mann stated that a mutated strand of the virus has become the most common version reported in the United Kingdom and has been reported in three different states in the US.
It was to be expected, according to Mann, that the virus would evolve just as other viruses have as well as becoming more infectious. She noted that it is far more communicable than the original strain of the virus and it was originally reported in the UK in September. Since the initial report, it has traveled globally and making landfall in the United States in at least three states — California, Florida, and Colorado. Although it has only been reported in these three states at this point, preventative measures have been taken in California to prevent mass spread including in-person production of major television series being placed on hold once again. No other mitigating standards have been put into place at this point in these different states because of the new strain hitting the U.S.
Mann explained that at this point, there is no evidence that the vaccines that have been developed to fight the original strain will not work, but according to reports from Adrianna Navarro, a writer for Accuweather, she claims that the new South African strain that is spreading globally needs more testing against the vaccine because scientists in the UK have expressed concern that it may not be able to protect against the new coronavirus variant that has spread internationally from South Africa. The reason for concern comes from the mutations to the spike protein of the virus — which the virus uses to infect human cells — that “may make the virus less susceptible to the immune response triggered by the vaccine,” according to Simon Clarke of the University of Reading. The two different strains, the British Strain and the South African Strain, may react differently to the vaccine. According to John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine of the University of Oxford and advisor to the British government, he believes the vaccine will work against the British strain, but may not work against the South African strain.
Mann explained that the different strains have not been reported in Idaho and that she wanted to share the information about them early so people were aware that there is a possibility of different strains making their way to Idaho. She furthered her point by reiterating the concern of the infectious rates that could be tied to the variants of the original strain. She also expressed empathy for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones with the SIPH district losing 10 residents in the last two days.