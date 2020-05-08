BLACKFOOT -- The death of a man whose body was found lying by his car Wednesday morning in the McDonaldville area northwest of Blackfoot has been ruled a suicide, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
Rowland said in a press release Friday that the victim is Scott Robert Cram, 39, from California. An autopsy was performed on Thursday and it was determined that Cram had committed suicide and the case was officially ruled as a suicide by investigators.
At approximately 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was notified of a white male that was lying by his car in the McDonaldville area northwest of Blackfoot, Rowland said Wednesday. When officers located the subject, the Bingham County/Blackfoot Police detectives units were contacted and went to the scene.
No further information was released Friday.