BLACKFOOT – Tuesday morning would prove to be a good day for Marcus Mickelson after receiving confirmation from the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) that they would provide him with grants that he applied for to refurbish the previous Maple Street Laundry.
The building has sat empty for nearly two years following a fire that broke out in the building. The previous owners, Mickelson’s grandparents, had left it to his aunt and uncle who decided to not rebuild the location after the fire.
Mickelson requested all three grants available through BURA – facade, blight, and economic development – but would not be awarded the latter. Instead, the board opted to wrap the economic development grant into the blight grant because a burned building falls more into blight than development, according to members of the board.
The board members did not hesitate to approve the facade grant because of this; they did decide to not approve the economic development grant because there could not be a guarantee that the renovation would provide an increase of jobs in the area, which is the sole focus of the economic development grant.
According to Mickelson, his plan for the location remains up in the air, but he has some visions as to what he thinks would be a good type of business that Blackfoot currently lacks. He made the comment during the meeting that his father at one point told him that he should turn it into an ice cream parlor, but he felt that creating a utilized business for the area would be more beneficial. He also expressed that he may not put his own business in the location but rather offer it up for lease with a crisp, clean new interior with a completely open floor plan; he wants to restore it to a vanilla shell following major construction.
The reason for him to approach BURA for the funds came to light when he could not find a potential tenant for the location without completing all of the construction beforehand. Because of this hurdle, he looked to alternative options for local business owners such as grants that he could apply for, and Mickelson began planning the location’s future in his head.
The building will be brought in line with those in the same area, including the color on the outside with matching stucco to its direct neighbors. The roof will have a study done to check its safety, and depending on what needs to be done, Mickelson is prepared to replace the roof if needed.
He wants to make sure the place is safe for those who would occupy and utilize it. He also intends to remove the concrete pillars inside the building that were installed to hold the washers and dryers in place. Because the pillars are not load-bearing, he feels that removing them will create the openness that he envisions and will create the inviting space that potential customers would want to enter.