BLACKFOOT – Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson presided over a marathon session of Law and Motions Day Monday, where 25 defendants charged with felony crimes were scheduled to appear for a variety of reasons.
Two were scheduled for sentencing, five to enter pleas, nine were there to admit or deny that they violated their probation, and three for the judge to review their behavior during incarceration on retained jurisdiction sentences to see whether they would be recommended for probation by the Idaho Department of Corrections, or serve time in prison.
James Charles Thomas, 52, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Due to some confusion over previous charges and presentence reports, his case was continued to April 15 and he was continued in custody until then.
Sentencing of Glenda Dixey, 49, on a charge of felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs was continued to July 8. Judge Simpson wanted to know why she had not entered the Four Directions Treatment program offered by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes as ordered. Her public defender Jeff Kunz said the program is no longer being operated, and clients are being sent to a facility in California called Friendship House. He asked for time to see if she can get admitted.
Juan Campos Jr., Shelley, pleaded innocent to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. His jury trial was scheduled for May 28 and a pretrial conference for May 3. He was continued in custody until released to pretrial services.
Yulissa Martinez, 30, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. Simpson scheduled jury trial for May 28 and a pretrial conference for May 3. She was continued in custody in lieu of bond.
Samantha Schmidt, 29, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was continued on probation and is to appear before the court on June 3 for another review.
Aaron Marvee Roy, Sr., 47, on probation for burglary and grand theft, appeared for probation review. Observing that reports indicate he is doing well, Simpson continued him on probation with orders to report to the court again on May 2.
Under the terms of a plea bargain with the state that dismissed charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and recommended a retained jurisdiction sentence, Rebecca Dawn Isaacs, 39, pleaded guilty to possession. Simpson warned her that he is not bound by the plea agreement and that the charge she pleaded guilty to makes her guilty of probation violation. “You can’t withdraw your plea later,” he said. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for May 20. She was continued in custody.
Jennifer Clark, 36, was placed on probation for five years after successful completion of a two to four-year retained jurisdiction sentence for burglary. Simpson gave her a 180-day jail sentence to be served at the discretion of her probation officer and ordered her to pay $1,500 in restitution to Bingham County at the rate of $50 per month for the costs of her prosecution.
Following a review of his retained jurisdiction sentence for possession of a controlled substance, Thomas Lee Adams, 20, Idaho Falls, was placed on five years probation. He was given a 180-day jail sentence to be served at the discretion of his probation officer, and ordered to reimburse the county $2,152 at the rate of $25 per month for the costs of his prosecution.
David Ray Killam, 39, failed to appear for a review of his probation. His hearing was continued to April 8. Simpson said if he doesn’t appear at that time a warrant will be issued for his arrest.
Zachary Tyler Allen, 20, failed to appear for arraignment on a charge of forgery. His attorney Nathan Rivera, told the court his client is in custody in Bannock County. His case was continued to April 8.
Steven Ray Fillmore, 34, was placed on five years probation after successfully completing a retained jurisdiction sentence on a charge of grand theft. He was placed on five years probation, given 180 days of discretionary time, and ordered to pay the county $5,028 in fines and reimbursement at the rate of $25 per month starting May 2.
Miquelilne Joy Blacksmith, 30, failed to appear for her probation review and it was continued to April 8 after her public defender Jeff Kunz said she had a problem with transportation. If she doesn’t appear next month, Simpson said, a warrant will be issued.
Jeroldine Alyssia Justesen, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and admitted to two counts of probation violation. A new presentence report was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for May 6. A hearing on the probation violation was scheduled for May 18.
Her public defender Jeff Kunz requested that she be released on her own recognizance, or that her $50,000 bond be reduced so she can work. Deputy prosecutor Chase Hendricks objected on the grounds of her previous behavior and continued probation violations. He said this would be her third felony conviction, and she continues to violate her probation. She was continued in custody under $50,000bond.
Angelo Lewis Garcia, 40, pleaded not guilty to felony DUI. A pretrial conference was scheduled for April 5, and jury trial for April 23.
Darren Yupe, 35, placed on probation after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance, had his disposition hearing for probation violation continued to April 22 while he completes Drug Court.
Following a disposition hearing for violating his probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Michael Elias Broncho, 33, was continued on probation pending the outcome of Drug Court he is attending. He was continued in custody.
Sergio Antonio Elizondo, Shelley, denied violating his probation, on possession of a controlled substance. An evidentiary hearing was scheduled for April 9 and he was continued in custody.
Sherry Holbrook, 23, denied violating her probation on a charge of DUI. An evidentiary hearing was scheduled for April 20 and she was continued in custody.
Curtis Summers, 31, had an evidentiary hearing on charges he violated his probation for battery on a police officer scheduled for April 9 and he was continued in custody.
Tabatha G. Broadhead, 30, admitted to violating her probation on a charge of delivery of marijuana. A disposition hearing was scheduled for April 6 and she was continued in custody.
Paulee Jester, 44, denied violating her probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance . A status hearing was scheduled for April 15 and she was continued in custody.
Kempton Mark Kinerd, 30, admitted violating his probation for possession of a controlled substance by leaving the state. A disposition hearing was scheduled for April 29 and he was continued in custody.
Matthew Wade, 37, pleaded innocent to malicious injury to property. A pretrial conference was scheduled for May 3, and jury trial for May 28.