Shelley Senior Citizens
193 W. Pine Street — (208) 357-3621
March 21:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12 noon
March 22:
BINGO
Sweet & Sour Meatballs w/Rice
Peas — Fruit
Egg Roll
Raspberry-Filled Cookie
March 27:
BIRTHDAY DINNER
Turkey Roast
Potatoes & Gravy
Spinach Salad w/Craisins
Fruit — Bread
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
March 28:
Fit & Fall Proof Class
11:15 a.m. to 12 noon
March 29:
BINGO
Taco Salad w/Tortilla Chips
Fruit — Roll
Black Forest Cake
Drawing Class 10 a.m.
NO BAKERY ITEMS FOR SALE WHILE WE ARE AT THE CHURCH
AARP TAX PREPARATION — March 20 in Shelley at the Shelley United Methodist Church, 190 S. Holmes Avenue
Please make your appointment as soon as possible This is the only day they will be there. Appointments start at 9:00 a.m. and go until 2 pm
You can also call the Idaho Falls Senior Center to make an appointment for taxes to be done at the old Boy Scout office located at 574 4th Street, Idaho Falls.
WEATHER CLOSURES:
The Shelley Senior Citizen Center follows the Shelley School District weather policy. If the Shelley School District is closed because of bad weather, we are closed Please listen to the TV or radio stations for this information early in the morning around 7-9 a.m.
$5-$20 Dollar A Month Club Donations
Pinochle Group, ||Bus Prudhomme, Allen King, Carol Nate and Chester & Ann Whiteside, Ron Harada, Jalna Searle, Bill Wong, Laraine Shafer, Perry & Sharron Todd, Darlene Hawley.
Blackfoot Senior Citizens
March 21:
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
10:30 a.m. United Energy Workers Healthcare
1 p.m. Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold Beef Stroganoff Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 22:
9-10:30 a.m. Breakfast Buffet
11-12:30 Food Distribution MOW — Pork Chops
March 23:
8:30 a.m. Zumba
March 25:
9-12 AARP TAX PREP
1 p.m. Bingo
3:30 Zumba Gold
Chicken Biscuit Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 26:
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
12 p.m. Soroptomists
1 p.m. Hand & Foot
5:30 p.m. Alliance Sponsored Night Bingo (Bring a snack to share)
Roast Beef Sandwich Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 27:
9 a.m. AARP DRIVER’S SAFETY CLASS
9 a.m. Chair Volleyball
12:30 p.m. Bridge
Pork Roast Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 28:
9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall
12 p.m. Sons of the Utah Pioneers
1 p.m. Bingo
3:30 p.m. Zumba
Gold Baked Chicken Buffet
Soup/Salad Bar
March 29:
9-10:30 a.m. Breakfast Buffet
11-12:30 Food Distribution MOW — Beef Goulash
March 30:
8:30 a.m. Zumba