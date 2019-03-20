Shelley Senior Citizens

193 W. Pine Street — (208) 357-3621

March 21:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12 noon

March 22:

BINGO

Sweet & Sour Meatballs w/Rice

Peas — Fruit

Egg Roll

Raspberry-Filled Cookie

March 27:

BIRTHDAY DINNER

Turkey Roast

Potatoes & Gravy

Spinach Salad w/Craisins

Fruit — Bread

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

March 28:

Fit & Fall Proof Class

11:15 a.m. to 12 noon

March 29:

BINGO

Taco Salad w/Tortilla Chips

Fruit — Roll

Black Forest Cake

Drawing Class 10 a.m.

NO BAKERY ITEMS FOR SALE WHILE WE ARE AT THE CHURCH

AARP TAX PREPARATION — March 20 in Shelley at the Shelley United Methodist Church, 190 S. Holmes Avenue

Please make your appointment as soon as possible This is the only day they will be there. Appointments start at 9:00 a.m. and go until 2 pm

You can also call the Idaho Falls Senior Center to make an appointment for taxes to be done at the old Boy Scout office located at 574 4th Street, Idaho Falls.

WEATHER CLOSURES:

The Shelley Senior Citizen Center follows the Shelley School District weather policy. If the Shelley School District is closed because of bad weather, we are closed Please listen to the TV or radio stations for this information early in the morning around 7-9 a.m.

$5-$20 Dollar A Month Club Donations

Pinochle Group, ||Bus Prudhomme, Allen King, Carol Nate and Chester & Ann Whiteside, Ron Harada, Jalna Searle, Bill Wong, Laraine Shafer, Perry & Sharron Todd, Darlene Hawley.

Blackfoot Senior Citizens

March 21:

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

10:30 a.m. United Energy Workers Healthcare

1 p.m. Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold Beef Stroganoff Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 22:

9-10:30 a.m. Breakfast Buffet

11-12:30 Food Distribution MOW — Pork Chops

March 23:

8:30 a.m. Zumba

March 25:

9-12 AARP TAX PREP

1 p.m. Bingo

3:30 Zumba Gold

Chicken Biscuit Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 26:

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

12 p.m. Soroptomists

1 p.m. Hand & Foot

5:30 p.m. Alliance Sponsored Night Bingo (Bring a snack to share)

Roast Beef Sandwich Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 27:

9 a.m. AARP DRIVER’S SAFETY CLASS

9 a.m. Chair Volleyball

12:30 p.m. Bridge

Pork Roast Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 28:

9:30 a.m. Fit & Fall

12 p.m. Sons of the Utah Pioneers

1 p.m. Bingo

3:30 p.m. Zumba

Gold Baked Chicken Buffet

Soup/Salad Bar

March 29:

9-10:30 a.m. Breakfast Buffet

11-12:30 Food Distribution MOW — Beef Goulash

March 30:

8:30 a.m. Zumba

