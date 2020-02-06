THOMAS – Mark Kress was named as the new superintendent of Snake River School District 52 in a special meeting of the school board Wednesday night.
Kress will replace the retiring David Kerns at the end of the current school year.
Kress is the current superintendent at the Hagerman Joint School District in Hagerman. Prior to that, he served as a principal for the junior/senior high school in Paris, Idaho. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science, his master’s degree in educational administration, and educational specialist degree in executive educational leadership.
A short agenda was presented for the public during the meeting and there was only one action item on the agenda as the board broke almost immediately to go into executive session while the members went into their final discussion regarding the finalists for the superintendent position that has been ongoing for the better part of a month.
The board — Chairman Kent Miller, Vice-Chair Carol Hepworth, trustees Bill Martin, Marci VanOrden and Lon Harrington — all went into the session and discussed the qualifications of the candidates for the superintendent’s position and to list the things that they liked about each one.
Upon reconvening and opening the meeting back up, the board entertained a motion regarding the position. It was moved and seconded that the position of superintendent be offered to Kress. The board was unanimous in its vote and Miller phoned Kress to offer him the position. Kress accepted over the phone.
The next item on the agenda was to appoint a designee to discuss the position terms for the superintendent and to work out the details of the new contract with Kress. A motion was made to appoint Martin to that position and to give him the authority to call on other board members for help. The motion was seconded and approved by a unanimous vote of 5-0 by the board.
The meeting was then adjourned.