BLACKFOOT -- An icon in the Blackfoot restaurant community is re-opening with a new drive-through service.
Martha's Cafe at 851 S Broadway St. has a few specials to mark their re-opening as well, according to Neeley Metz.
As the world sees some businesses close because of the coronavirus pandemic, Martha's came out with a way to serve their customers without having to break protocols.
Martha’s has been a part of Blackfoot since 1990, marking their 30th year in business. Over the years they have had some incredible employees, and one who has stayed for 17 years is Darrin Farnes. He has even been voted best waiter in Bingham County for the last two years.
Historically, Martha’s was first in the El Vaquero building. The building they are in now used to be a laundromat. The building was renovated, and they have been there ever since.
They purchased the iconic lady that was in front of White Eagle about 25 years ago. She used to be the Uniroyal girl and was turned into a waitress. She is on the Route 66 map and many people come from all over the world to look at her. She is 17 feet tall and she was recently repainted.
They just built a pick-up window for customers to come and get their favorite meals. Some businesses have had to adapt their meal policies within the last few weeks due to the virus closing a lot of restaurants. Metz said they have always wanted to put a pick-up window in, and the virus gave them the perfect time to get it done. It took them about a week to get it in place, including an area for cars to drive through uninhibited.
There have been numerous community members discussing how much they miss getting coffee at Martha’s, Metz stated. “We have a lot of people that enjoy coming in for coffee and we miss them so much. We are very hopeful they will be able to come back and drink coffee with us very soon.”
They run different lunch specials every day and one can find the special online or call the café for the current special. For a limited time, they are offering a hamburger and fries, with a small drink for $5.95 on the weekdays. They have added some new menu items including breakfast burritos, eggs benedict, and cinnamon twists. They make homemade cinnamon rolls and cinnamon twists daily. They are also offering a special of $.99 cents small biscuits and gravy.
They recommend calling ahead or ordering online. They are also offering to take orders at the window at this time. They cook all their food fresh to order, so calling ahead or ordering online helps reduce wait-time at the window. Online ordering is available at https://marthas-cafe.square.site or calling in at (208) 785-4199. They are open daily from 7 a.m. until 2 P.M. and will extend hours as business permits.
Meanwhile, a couple of other Blackfoot businesses have closed their doors. Spiffy'z gift and antique shop at 79 Pacific St. in Blackfoot has closed its doors. A post on Spiffy'z Facebook page dated April 22 says, "I will miss all my beautiful customers and friends. Will keep you up to date."
And the Branding Iron restaurant at 465 NW Main in Blackfoot has closed its doors after opening in October.