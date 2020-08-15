THOMAS – Bill Martin’s resignation as a trustee with the Snake River school board was announced during their regular meeting Wednesday night.
Martin has served over 10 years, including a stint as the chairman of the board.
A longtime member and supporter of the school district, Martin was awarded with a plaque honoring his service to the school district and the community.
“There has probably never been someone who has given so much and been a leader longer than Bill Martin,” trustee Lon Harrington said. “Bill will be missed and his replacement will have some big shoes to fill as we move forward.”
A number of new teacher hires were announced and it was noted that the majority of them were to fill positions for the new Snake River online program. It was said that this is an important change in the way education will move forward in difficult times and that it has added or met the needs of some 350 students in the district.
Bus routes and the transportation department of the school was also discussed and it was noted that there will be an increase in the number of drivers and buses in use this year due to the increase in the number of students that will be riding the buses. It is expected that as many as 900 students will be on the buses daily, an increase of 50 over last year and that has necessitated the addition of an additional bus route. The board accepted the bus routes and commended the new transportation director on her diligence in getting the routes laid out and drivers hired to make the transition to 2020-21 a smooth one. The vote to approve was 5-0 by the board.
The board accepted the IHSAA School of Excellence Award for 2019-20 and the district was commended by Superintendent Mark Kress for the continued good work in athletics, academics, and citizenship that are used as criteria in determining recipients of the award.
“Most schools would love to win this award just once,” Kress said. “Snake River seems to win this award nearly every year and your continued success should be applauded. Good work everyone.”
There was an update on the COVID-19 situation and how it looks like the district will be able to move forward. There has been no change and the schools are expected to open in a week under the Green or Minimum Risk category and the goal is to maintain and keep the schools open and operating. Face to face education is still the best way to teach and our students and teachers health is of the most importance but it is also important to keep the schools open, trustees agreed.
Back to School night has been scheduled for Aug. 18, with students reporting to class Aug. 19, with the exception of the middle school which will be back in session Aug. 17.
Teacher in-service is scheduled for Sept. 11.
There were a number of second readings on three policies and a first reading of three policies and the board voted 5-0 to accept them all.