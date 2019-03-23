FORT HALL — The Northwest Indian Youth Conference was held here last week, and many intriguing and interesting topics were made available to the youth in attendance. Fort Halls’s Mary Benally took the honor of conference queen.
There were representatives from a number of tribes, some from states like Washington, Oregon, Montana, Nebraska, California, and of course Idaho.
Many different topics were discussed and educational opportunities were boundless as information regarding some of the dilemmas that face the youth from the various tribes were covered. Some of those issues are faced by all of the tribes and some are very specific to each individual tribe, but the information was universal in some areas.
“Our tribe and many like us face the constant threat of suicide, so suicide prevention is one of the main concerns of our peoples,” Conrad Benally said. “Another of the topics that affects everyone, from the tribes that live in Fort Hall to the communities up and down the I-15 corridor, is the abduction of young women, that is a huge concern and there are so many that are just written down as missing people.”
A lot of people don’t realize the problem that abduction has become, especially in recent years as literally dozens of young women have gone missing, most of them forced into slave situations and sex slave situations.
These young women often leave behind young children and that is also a big concern as families are then forced to take over the raising of the children, often without the means by which to do so.
There were many other topics that were available to the youth including building healthy relationships, tobacco prevention, suicide prevention, becoming a good leader, spiritual building, preparing for college, entrepreneurship, preparing for the workplace, and dozens more inviting and intellectually stimulating classes were held.
There was also a lot of heritage stressed to the youth, examining their own heritage and how to grow and build their awareness of what it all means to the current members and those of the future.
There were musical numbers and demonstrations as well as classes on how to perform and the religious significance of the various performances from music to drum ensembles and even contests to determine the 2019 NIYC Queen.
To the delight of many, Fort Hall’s own Mary Benally was chosen as this year’s NIYC Queen.
“I just felt so blessed that I was chosen from all of the highly qualified candidates,” Mary Benally said. “I have had such a great year as a member of the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs basketball team to the things that I have been able to do at our high school to performing with my dad Conrad and now this. I am truly blessed with this chance to represent our community and Fort Hall.”
Benally was chosen from among all of the attendees of the conference, there was no set competition and she will hold the position for the coming year.
“Part of the building of one’s own heritage is the responsibility to share and spread our stories, our history,” Benally said. “It is so important for us to know where we come from and who we came from and to be able to keep that history and tradition moving forward.”
Parts of the conference also talked about the educational opportunities that are being presented to the youth of the various tribes and the importance of taking advantage of those opportunities as the tribes move forward in the future.
“We have such a huge obligation to our own people to become better, each generation needs to be better and more educated than the previous generation,” Benally said. “I am part of a group that has elected to push forward. My basketball team and I have taken it upon ourselves to be enrolled in dual credit courses, those that give us college credit for what we are learning. We are honor students because we want to be and it will help us push forward in life.”