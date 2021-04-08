BLACKFOOT – Danette Miller from the Bingham County Elections Office met with the county commissioners on Wednesday, saying that elections in May will be held just as they have been for the past two elections — open to the public to vote in person, absentee, or early — and will involve the Firth School District plant facilities levy.
Miller said they intend to order 1,150 ballots for the election with 600 for one precinct and 550 for the other. The plant facilities levy that Firth will be seeking will wrap their previous supplemental levy into it with goals of getting the schools repaired and in great shape over the next 10 years.
Polls will be in their normal location and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. People are encouraged to make their way out to the polls and let their voices be heard.
Firth scheduled a public question and answer period on Thursday at Firth City Hall. At this meeting, they planned to address all questions and concerns surrounding the levy and provide as much information as possible.
Firth will be the only area doing elections during May in Bingham County and will be the last district in the county seeking a levy this year.
Miller is hopeful that they will see voter turnout of near 50%.