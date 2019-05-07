“Our skin care specialists encourage regular skin exams by a dermatology professional and monthly self-examinations of your skin.”
More than 3.5 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year and account for nearly half of all cancers in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). A staggering one in five people will develop skin cancer over the course of their lifetime. The rate of skin cancer is even higher in Idaho with so many year-round outdoor activities, the higher elevation which exposes people to more intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and the agricultural economy.
Three Main Skin Cancers
Basal cell carcinomas, squarmous cell carcinomas, and melanoma are the three primary types of skin cancers, and are distinguished by the types of skin cells in which they grow and their physical appearance. These three types of skin cancers have one thing in common though—you need to catch them early.
Approximately 75% of all skin cancer deaths are from melanoma, which is a cancer of the pigment producing cells in the skin, known as melanocytes. The ACS reported in 2019 that new cases of melanoma are expected to increase by about 5.7%, from 91,270 news cases in 2018 to a projected estimate of 96,479 new cases in 2019. This is not necessarily bad news. More diagnoses could mean that people are generally becoming more educated about the warning signs for melanoma, as well as getting screened. Perhaps even more hopeful is the death rate for the disease is expected to decrease by 22% in 2019.
Melanoma begins on the surface of the skin where it is easy to see and treat. In fact, this most serious type of skin cancer is always curable when it’s found in its very early stages. If given time to grow, melanoma can grow down into the skin, ultimately reaching the blood and lymphatic vessels, and spread around the body (metastasize), causing life-threatening illness.
Know the ABCDEs of Melanoma
You should examine your skin head-to-toe once a month, looking for any suspicious lesions. For early recognition of the disease use the ABCDEs, which helps people to identify a potentially suspicious lesion.
A – Asymmetry. If you draw an imaginary line through the mole, both halves should be even.
B – Border. The borders of early skin cancer tend to be uneven.
C – Color. Seeing a number of colors on one mole is an early warning sign.
D – Diameter. Melanoma is usually larger in diameter than ¼ inch (6 mm) — the size of a pencil eraser.
E – Evolving. When a mole is evolving, see a doctor. Any changes in size, shape, color, elevation, or any new symptom, such as bleeding, itching or crusting, points to danger.
No matter how many steps you take to protect yourself against skin cancer, our skin care specialists encourage regular skin exams by a dermatology professional and monthly self-examinations of your skin. Be sure to have a thorough examination at least once a year, just to be on the safe side.
