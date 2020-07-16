BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) held its monthly work meeting on Tuesday evening, and had Mayor Marc Carroll there for some annual training and discussion.
After getting through the formalities and the consent agenda, the commission turned the time over to Mayor Carroll, who would address multiple areas.
“Lots of times I wish I could be a fly on the wall somewhere in here,” Carroll stated, as he would get into the heart of his discussion. Acknowledging that there are different items that need to be discussed, he focused on expansion of the City of Blackfoot. Without getting too deep into the terminology, he discussed the desire to grow the area — bringing new business to the area as well as more housing. These two topics were the main focus of Carroll’s conversation with the P&Z, with concerns about not using Robert’s Rules of Order.
Robert’s Rules of Order are utilized in almost every form of public meeting and consist of over 400 pages of information for those involved in municipal government. The issue comes into question following issues where certain pieces of Robert’s Rules were not being practiced by the commission. Carroll intends to meet with City Attorney Garrett Sandow to collaborate with the P&Z to ensure that they are using Robert’s Rules — more specifically, the pieces that pertain to them.
Next, Carroll moved on to the growth of Blackfoot. Recently, the commission voted on a topic that fit the city code with the possible development near Camas Street. Members of the P&Z voted against the new development based on personal opinion on the subject matter rather than voting based on the codes. Personal opinions were even stated during the meeting and public hearing, leading to complaints regarding “remaining fair and impartial,” stated Ron Ramirez. The hearing, which had 15 opposed from the public, would fail by one vote to be recommended to the city council for final approval.
P&Z, a quasi-legislative position, does its work based on an interesting position between being completely objective and elected. As the position is appointed, they fall into a gray area that is neither objective nor subjective, but is best recommended to remain impartial and allow the city council to make decisions based on opinion because they are elected.
The concerns around this specific subject matter become more intrinsic to the lack of growth in Blackfoot for quite some time. If there is a lack of housing in a city, growth is stifled.
Carroll made it a point to share that there is a need for housing in the city, creating more of a desire to bring more business to the town. He acknowledged that some people feel that Blackfoot is large enough and respects that opinion, but also wants to ensure that it does not become a simple bedroom community for Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
Currently, Blackfoot transports people in and out for work on a daily basis; plenty of the residents work out of town while others come to Blackfoot to work at large companies like Premier Technology, Spudnik, and even the police force. He estimates that nearly as many commute out of Blackfoot for work as those that commute to it for work, but does not want that pendulum to swing too far in either direction.
He explained that the balancing act is not easy, and that he appreciates all that they do, but wanted to remind them that they use the codes and comprehensive plans as guidelines to make their duties as a commission simpler. Utilizing the tools available to them should make their tasks as a commission much less difficult, and ensure that they support the growth of the city. He also reminded them that if they disagree with the city code, they are able to remove, redact, or rewrite it.