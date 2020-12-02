BLACKFOOT – Mayor Marc Carroll provided a much-needed, albeit somber, update on the COVID-19 pandemic during the Blackfoot City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Carroll explained that in the weekly meeting he attends with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, those involved in the teleconference were told under no circumstances is the state out of the woods on the rising levels of COVID-19.
Carroll provided supporting material to the council members as he went through the information that was shared with him during that conference, saying that as the winter months continue to send people back indoors, health officials and medical professionals continue to warn that the rise in illness will follow.
One of the more notable points Carroll touched on surrounded the flu and the interaction of the flu with COVID. He expressed the concern that had been shared in that conference call regarding the increased taxing of the healthcare system as people contract either virus. Both influenza and the coronavirus can render people hospital-bound as well as being a potentially terminal illness.
As he went through the reading material, he said the hope for the new vaccines has been shared and continues to be one of the positives as the year comes closer to an end.
Carroll also said that during their most recent department head meeting, they discussed the possibility of limiting access or completely closing access to some city facilities to be in compliance with Gov. Brad Little’s modified stage two of the Rebound Idaho plan. He mentioned City Hall as well as the Blackfoot Public Library as two of the more concerning locations at this point due to the amount of foot traffic they receive in both locations.
The concern of interpersonal contact between residents who have showed up to pay their city utility bills with city staff has become an issue. He cited a situation where someone came in coughing and sneezing with only a handkerchief in their hand to cover their mouth without a mask on and then trying to pay their bill with cash. That circumstance can be direct contact with someone that is ill, potentially spreading any number of ailments.
Carroll continues to take the governor’s statewide decisions into account while focusing on protecting residents and employees as the wait for the vaccine continues.