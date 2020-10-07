BLACKFOOT – Mayor Marc Carroll provided updates Tuesday following his open microphone night and the previous city council meeting in September regarding commercial sewer rates for businesses that suffered shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
Carroll planned on creating a task force for the examination of the different sewer districts, but following extensive research with surrounding municipalities, he brought some input to the council.
“I spent time with Rex [Moffat] and his employees going through the details,” Carroll stated as he began his remarks. He said he toured Mike Krehbiel's business as well as a few others and plans on going to four more and requested details from neighboring cities on how they chose to charge businesses for their wastewater.
It was explained that most of the cities he contacted are using a more subjective system and it does not seem to be any better than what Blackfoot is currently using. Instead, he explained that he believes there may be a better option, and he intends to try and find one.
Carroll provided some hypothetical situations as to what may be a better option, including adding or subtracting Equivalent Dwelling Units (EDU) from businesses. EDUs are the measuring system of the average wastewater refuse coming from a standard single family dwelling. One EDU is measured as 210 gallons of wastewater per day, or 76,650 gallons per year at a factor of one. Adding or subtracting EDUs based on the businesses' uses is an option that he suggested, and he explained that with their current system, he has had businesses express that they feel as though they are being billed out of business.
Carroll then addressed Krehbiel's situation specifically. Based on the circumstances that surrounded the shutdown and him being forced to close his doors for a long period of time, Carroll said he feels the city should excuse his commercial charges. Krehbiel uses the facility as his main domicile and does conduct some small engine repair in his shop, but the main use of his facility is for events.
Due to Gov. Brad Little's shutdown of the state during the infancy of the coronavirus pandemic, Krehbiel's business had to shut its doors and was not allowed to reopen until stage four of the reopen Idaho campaign. Although he can now operate his business, those that would utilize his location do not have interest because there are still limitations on the number of attendees that may be inside his facility at one time.
Carroll opened up for discussion from the rest of the council following his final statement, “I do think that we need to revamp our sewer rate system.”
Councilman Bart Brown was the first to comment on the topic, expressing that he is in agreement with Carroll, and believes reviewing the way it is decided is not a bad idea. He then asked what cities were contacted.
Carroll stated that he has reached out to Ammon, Pocatello, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls has not returned any information at this time. Brown then asked if they contacted other cities on a similar subject recently, which the consensus was that they did a similar request in 2014. After that response, Brown stated that he believes it has been long enough and that revisiting the topic would be a good idea.
City Attorney Garrett Sandow expressed that there is an annual review of the municipal fees released each year, and the city of Blackfoot is part of that. Sandow then suggested that the city consider adding to the code that during circumstances such as a pandemic, they have the explicit jurisdiction to relieve someone's utility bill if they are forced to close. Carroll concluded the discussion item stating that he believes they should relieve the additional EDUs from Krehbiel's bill due to the pandemic circumstances.
The council members did not say they would or would not support such actions, but instead wanted to make it known that they do not want to make a precedent from the special circumstances. They also made it known that they believe there should be certain stipulations to allow such relief.