BLACKFOOT — Mayor Marc Carroll highlighted activities and accomplishments for 2019 along with future plans for 2020 during his State of the City address during the Blackfoot City Council meeting Tuesday night.
At the beginning of the meeting, Levi Harper was sworn in as a new firefighter/EMT with the Blackfoot Fire Department, returning council members Bart Brown and Jan Simpson took the oath of office for another term, and Chris Jensen was unanimously voted in as the new council president.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Many accomplishments were highlighted during the mayor’s address. In the area of administration at City Hall, he noted upgrades to the cooling and heating system providing seasonal cycling not available for the last few years. Deteriorating and dangerous stair treads were replaced. Controls for the fire alarm system were upgraded along with upgrading the elevator at City Hall.
Carroll celebrated the design and launch of the new city website. Participation in the Community Review process through the Idaho Rural Partnership was noted.
In the area of Planning and Zoning, he mentioned approval of an R1-R zone, a Tiny Home Ordinance, new sign code, and enforcement of land use codes.
Under economic development, a new impact area agreement was proposed to county commissioners, new subdivisions are being constructed at Harborside, Cooper’s Cove, LNR Subdivision, Harris Estates, and Timepiece Homes for a total number of 187 new homes. He noted significant growth in the form of Lucky Duck Daycare and new construction at 21st Century Auto Sales, along with a new ICCU office, the Candy Jar, and the Potato Museum showing growth. He mentioned the new Veterans Cemetery and State Hospital South construction, as well as expansion at Premier Technology.
Through the Geographic Information System program, city utilities were mapped, along with maps for future land use, cemetery plots, and new zoning and annexation history maps.
In public works, standard engineering drawings were approved. Carroll also mentioned a new vacuum excavator, installation of 19 new service lines, completion of the Parkway storm water project, commencing with phase 2 of the wastewater treatment plant upgrade, completion of the Ridge Crest child pedestrian safety project, work on Doud and Clark and SE Main streets being completed, and absorbing the duties of retired public works director Richard Mangum.
For the fire department, he noted delivery of new power gurneys. The department responded to 3,402 calls, six percent over the previous year.
The police department responded to over 8,100 complaints, with 150 domestic violence cases, 20 aggravated battery/assault cases, 401 felony arrests, 789 misdemeanor arrests, and 885 grams of drugs seized. A new police car lease program was approved, seven new officers were hired due to retirements or attrition. City code compliance has moved from a complaint-based system to proactive identification and resolution to meet minimum maintenance requirements.
The public library circulated 167,458 items. There were 13,025 registered patrons, 101,897 website visits, 96 children’s programs presented for 5,379 attendees, and 10 family programs for 767 attendees.
Under Parks and Recreation, the golf course saw a full bunker renovation funded through an additional fee of 50 cents per round, there was extensive tree trimming accomplished, a new wall was built in the maintenance building, the Junior League had over 100 participants, there was a successful re-charge process of the Snake River aquifer, and the duties of retired Parks and Rec Superintendent Scott Hays are being absorbed.
The property tax levy rate dropped from .012954276 in fiscal year 2019 to .012242572 in discal year 2020.
FUTURE PLANS
At the top of the list for 2020 plans was a Drinking Water System Planning grant to ensure the city’s water system and processes meet state and federal drinking water standards.
A wastewater facility plan study is in the works to ensure the city plant and processes meet state and federal standards, including projected population and commercial growth.
There’s a transportation plan grant through the Idaho Transportation Department providing a 10-year engineering plan which projects growth of the transportation infrastructure using population growth projections.
Continued planning for the replacement of the bridge on W. Bridge St. looms large with a partnership between the county, Premier Technology, LHTAC, and ITD. A request for proposal document for the engineering design will be let by the end of January, with a construction RFP estimated to be let by approximately 2023.
Library plans include upgrading book kits, expanding the DVD area, upgrading all computers, new carpeting, and creating a new strategic plan with a three-year emphasis.
Plans for the police department include commencing with the new vehicle lease program with the first three to arrive in January, dealing with a “disturbing increase” in suicides and attempted suicides in the city, and working with resource providers for community and additional training for officers.
A city growth plan is in the process of editing and will roll out in February.
The city will perform cost estimates and analysis to convert the pool to a community recreation center.
A cost study will be done on centralized mobile equipment maintenance.
The city will be working on an initiative to rename Highway 91/Broadway/Main St. to Old Yellowstone Highway, inviting mayors up and down the corridor to join the effort.