BLACKFOOT — Although there was no actual microphone used, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll conducted the first of what he plans to be monthly “open mic” sessions Tuesday night before the regular city council meeting to give residents a chance to talk about any concerns they may have.
The plan for “open mic” is to open the floor to questions in the council chambers at City Hall for an hour prior to monthly council meetings conducted on the first Tuesday of each month, with open mic going from 5:30-6:30 p.m. A variety of topics were discussed with those in attendance at Tuesday’s inaugural session.
WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE SIDEWALKS
The mayor was asked why the city doesn’t have more wheelchair accessible sidewalks. Carroll said the city does have a number of cuts for wheelchairs but he doesn’t have an exact number of corners with sidewalk ramps, estimating that it’s closer to 20 percent.
He said cities are grandfathered in on guidelines in the Americans With Disabilities Act, but when street work is being done the city has an obligation to put in ramps.
The mayor said he’s had an eye-opening experience himself when he was invited to navigate the streets in a wheelchair to get some first-hand experience.
“I’m in pretty good shape, but I had a heck of a time,” Carroll said. “Those ramps can be difficult to negotiate.”
He said new work requires building to ADA specifications, and although the city is still not “wheelchair friendly” they are working on it where and when they can.
ROUGH STREETS
Carroll was asked about areas in streets that are broken up. He talked about areas such as along Riverton Road which has had an irrigation line break along with other factors breaking up streets, but the city is working on the problem.
GRANDPARENTS’ RIGHTS
The mayor was asked why the state doesn’t have better rights for grandparents in seeing their grandchildren. He said that is outside of city jurisdiction and belongs to the state, suggesting getting in touch with those responsible for state laws, but he did recognize the importance of all family members in a child’s upbringing.
CITY PARKING
A concern was raised involving getting cars off of city streets that are parked in the same places nearly all day every day. Carroll said there are ordinances that are weather-related, and it was pointed out that Idaho Falls has a two-hour limit, but Blackfoot is different in that it has more residences downtown.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert said the city is going to be looking into getting a pre-fabricated downtown parking structure and putting it in a key location.
AUTISM AWARENESS
Autism awareness was an emotional topic that was brought up, and the mayor and Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay both addressed the issue. Carroll was asked about the training emergency response personnel receives and a fear that parents have in calling police because of how people with autism may react, including potentially violent or self-harmful reactions, with such things as bright lights or a change in medication setting them off.
Carroll suggested those concerned meet with him and Gay to discuss it more.
“It’s a difficult time,” Gay said. “There is that ‘fight or flight’ factor, and that person has to be controlled somehow. We go through a lot of training.”
He said at times force is needed to keep an autistic person from injuring themselves or others.
It was agreed that the situation would be a learning process for everyone.
ANNEXATION
Keeping up with services needed with annexation was discussed for a lengthy period of the session, with a concern of taking care of existing city services.
Carroll said that there is enough of a sprawl just outside city limits that about 60 percent of the people who use city services come from outside the city, and he pointed to a cut in the city’s budget and a need for future annexation.
“It’s important for cities to look at services and determine what are ‘must-haves’ and what are ‘nice-to-haves,’” he said. “Taxpayers need to understand the costs to provide services.”