BLACKFOOT — Topics ranging from traffic control at intersections to annexation to how the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency works were covered during the second monthly mayor’s “open mic” session at Blackfoot City Hall Tuesday.
The sessions are open to the public to allow residents to ask questions or voice concerns with Mayor Marc Carroll for an hour shortly before the regular monthly city council meetings.
INTERSECTIONS
One resident sent an email to ask about the intersection of Broadway and Judicial, noting how a traffic light has been discontinued there with a stop sign on the northbound side of Broadway controlling traffic through the intersection across Judicial, and asking whether the same could be done at the intersection of Bridge and Broadway.
Carroll said all stoplights are the responsibility of the Idaho Transportation Department, and it takes $250,000-$300,000 to do renovation with lights on each intersection affected.
Whether an intersection should be designated to have a traffic light is based on traffic counts. In early July, ITD said it performed a traffic study to determine if a signal is still needed based on intersection volumes, and the study concluded that the traffic volumes did not justify a signal at Broadway and Judicial.
A temporary change to gauge the effects was put into place the week of July 8, and now the change is being made more permanent. Carroll said the city did not receive any complaints about the change, and the city worked with one visually impaired man who uses that intersection regularly.
”He said he was fine with it,” Carroll said. He added that the traffic count at Bridge and Broadway was high enough to warrant a traffic signal.
ANNEXATION
The mayor was asked about the outlook for annexation, and Carroll said the council decided in a work meeting to discuss growth plans to pursue annexation on the west side of town, filling in some areas west of Interstate 15 that were not included the last time any annexation was done about four years ago.
The last time the city did annexation the area around Basic American Foods was brought in, which resulted in a lawsuit with a judge ruling against the city because it didn’t get a report from each of the city departments on the impact of annexation, he said.
Carroll said the city is looking at the first parcels to be annexed in about two months.
He noted that the city’s wastewater treatment plant located on Riverton Road is not within the city boundaries, and the city would like to bring that area in.
”Any place getting city water and sewer services is eligible for annexation,” Carroll said.
BURA
The mayor was asked to explain how the city’s urban renewal agency works. He explained that cities can set up urban renewal areas to focus on facade improvement and economic development grants, with funding driven by incremental tax amounts that are invested back into the designated areas with the results being higher valuations going back into urban renewal projects.
Areas involved in Blackfoot are the Riverview district in the area of Premier Technology and the city’s older business district downtown.
City attorney Garrett Sandow said urban renewal agencies have no impact on taxpayers, the majority of funding on projects still comes from business owners, and that the grants are more of an investment in improving blighted areas and economic development and increasing valuation, calling Premier a “poster child” for economic development through urban renewal.