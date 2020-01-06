BLACKFOOT — Mayor Marc Carroll will give his State of the City address tonight when the Blackfoot City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Carroll is also scheduled to give a State of the City speech during the monthly luncheon of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
The oath of office will be administered to newly elected council members at tonight’s meeting, and members will elect a council president.
Also on the agenda are a public hearing regarding the opening of the 2019 budget for airport, streets, and healthcare reserve fund and a proposed amendment to the 2019 budget; and a public hearing regarding fee increases of airport hangar lease fees and Planning and Zoning fees, and a proposed resolution approving the fee increases.
New firefighter/EMT Levi Harper will be sworn in at tonight’s meeting.