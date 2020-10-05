BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council will meet tonight and Mayor Marc Carroll will provide updates regarding an inquiry from Mike Krehbiel on the city’s commercial sewer rates.
Krehbiel had originally attended an open microphone night held by Mayor Carroll, asking why the businesses that were forced closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic were being charged full rates when they were not able to be open. Carroll listened to his concerns and had asked Krehbiel to come before the council to discuss his issue with the billing.
Krehbiel expressed concerns regarding the prices, going as far as to ask why they would charge businesses nearly three times as much as they charge residents for sewer services, when a residence may be sending more influent to the wastewater treatment plant than his business.
Rex Moffat, superintendent of the Blackfoot Wastewater Treatment Plant, spoke after Krehbiel, explaining that they have no way to meter outgoing from the locations, and that to be able to do that feasibly would be highly expensive.
He also explained that although different measures may be used in places like Nampa — which regulates the water incoming and uses that as a metric to decide what will be charged to the end user for sewage — the Supreme Court has ruled on this topic before that charging a flat rate is legal.
Krehbiel explained that since the shutdown, nearly every arranged gig that would have utilized his facility for an event has canceled because they could not fill the once 199 maximum occupant venue with enough people to make it financially beneficial when the total number of tickets that could be sold had been lowered to 50.
Krehbiel said he has lost at least $10,000 in business and it is most likely more than that. He pleaded with the council, expressing that he feels he should not be paying full commercial rate when he cannot be open for business.
Carroll will provide updates on this subject and could possibly appoint the members of a commercial sewer committee that he alluded to during the September council meeting. Carroll asked Krehbiel if he would be interested in sitting on a committee if it was formed, which Krehbiel answered with a resounding yes. If and when the committee is created, it will fulfill more than just providing recommendations on commercial use; instead, they will go over each type of sewer district and provide recommendations to the city council.