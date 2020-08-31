BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll has been hosting open microphone conversations one hour before the Blackfoot City Council meetings in efforts of giving the public the opportunity to express their issues and concerns with local government.
During his August open mic meeting, Carroll heard from concerned citizen Mike Krehbiel, owner of Krehbiels Barn on South Broadway.
Krehbiel expressed his displeasure with the cost of commercial prices for city amenities in comparison to what a homeowner pays. Krehbiel’s business has been in a holding pattern since the start of the COVID-19 shutdown, and has had nearly every act that was scheduled cancel due to concerns over the virus.
His business is similar to a dance hall — providing entertainment to those who want to enjoy some night life. Because of the shutdown, he has not been able to operate as normal, but continues to be charged as if his location was being utilized regularly. He went to the open mic to ask about a potential change to said charges, but has not received any confirmation at this point whether it will happen. During a discussion, he explained that there are others with the same concerns as his, expressing that the hit they have taken during the pandemic could potentially put them out of business.
Carroll appreciated the candid statements from Krehbiel and asked him to express his concerns to the city council which meets tonight at 7p.m.
The open mics provide a public forum atmosphere for the residents of Blackfoot to have direct interaction with the governing body. Carroll has held these in the past, but they fell to the wayside during the uncertain times arriving with the pandemic. He has started holding them again in efforts of learning about these types of concerns so he has an idea as to what the residents need.
Adding to tonight’s agenda will be the resolution that was decided during their special meeting in the middle of August regarding face masks. The council met to discuss the potential of requiring masks in Blackfoot but there was a split vote from the beginning. Councilman Bart Brown said he could see there would not be a consensus on a mandatory policy or putting the subject to the side, decided to make a motion to follow in Pocatello’s footsteps and do a resolution strongly recommending masks be worn in public.
For the Planning and Zoning section of the agenda, the council will hear from P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert regarding the Camas Street Planned Unit Development second reversal by the P&Z Commission. The commission had first denied the PUD with a close vote, then at their next meeting, the item was reopened, discussed, and voted on again, this time passing in favor of Kendall Murdock, the land developer.
The same item would be reopened for discussion in their Aug. 25 meeting by Debbie Barlow. Barlow provided information and testimony to suggest that the commission needed to revert their previous ruling and deny the PUD. Again after discussion, the commission voted on the matter, which was denied again. The denial is the recommendation coming from the P&Z to the city council for a final decision. If the council votes to deny the PUD, Murdock will have the option to appeal the ruling within a set number of days set forth in city code.
The other two P&Z items on the agenda include a Conditional Use Permit for a home business that would employ more than three people, thus requiring the permit. Business owner and permit applicant Jordan Mcglaughlin provided statistics about the level of noise his equipment creates. His new neighbors were concerned that his equipment would be disruptive in their neighborhood, so Mcglaughlin purchased a calibrated decimeter to check the level of noise.
He says none of his machines, besides one that is behind a door, is any louder than a standard conversation according to his findings. Although providing this information, Mcglaughlin was met with opposition from his new neighbors who felt that his business would hurt their quiet area.
Despite the concerns of the patrons, the P&Z found no reason to deny the CUP and now Mcglaughlin will receive the final ruling from the council today.
The final P&Z item is a rezone from RA to R1-R to secure animal rights of the property owners. The RA (Residential Agricultural) Zone is the original nomenclature for preserving animal rights, but following a long process to create the R1-R zone (Residential Ranchette), the property owner may still have animals on their property, but are not required to have at least a one-acre lot through the R1-R zone. The council has seen roughly 50 of these since the zone was established — 37 at the same time — and has yet to deny any qualifying home.
The council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers and will be livestreamed via Zoom. The link can be found attached to the agenda. The agenda is available at www.cityofblackfoot.org, scroll down to agendas, and navigate to the section labeled City Council.