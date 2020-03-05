BLACKFOOT — Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Bingham County Mayors Scholarship. All applications should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, according to a press release from Elisa Oats from the City of Blackfoot.
They can be dropped off or mailed to City of Blackfoot, ATTN: Mayors Scholarship, 157 N Broadway, Blackfoot, ID 83221, or dropped off to high school counselors. Applications can be found online at www.cityofblackfoot.org/mayors-scholarship.
The scholarship is for graduating high school seniors residing or attending any school in Bingham County who plan on continuing their education at any accredited college/university, including technical and vocational programs. Selections will be made by contributing sponsors and committee members.
All scholarships will be awarded at the Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala on April 30 at the Nuart Theater, 195 N Broadway, in Blackfoot. The doors will open at 6 p.m. This year’s event is being hosted by the City of Blackfoot.
“We are grateful for the many generous donors who contribute to this effort,” the press release said. “No donation is too small or unimportant — your donation will ensure this multi-community commitment to our high school graduates continues by making an amazing difference for these deserving students. We invite all interested community members/organizations to visit the City of Blackfoot website at http://www.cityofblackfoot.org/mayors-scholarship to make a donation to further this wonderful cause.”