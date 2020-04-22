BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Selection Committee has formally evaluated 97 applicants and selections have been made by contributing sponsors and committee members.
In total, $18,500 will be awarded to 34 applicants. These awards went to students from Bingham County high schools, including Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban, and Snake River.
All monetary support is a direct result of Bingham County Mayors Scholarship contributions made by the general public and corporate sponsors including Blackfoot Anesthesia, Bingham Memorial, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho National Laboratory, Premier Technology, Shelley Auto Care, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, and The Candy Jar.
“These scholarships will be used specifically for post-secondary education. This program helps eliminate barriers to a collegial education through financial assistance and sends a message to our youth that they can compete at any level,” according to a statement in a press release from the City of Blackfoot, which was scheduled to host the annual awards gala this year.
All scholarships will be awarded by mail this year. The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala has been canceled this year, but this year’s recipients will be recognized at the awards gala in 2021.
“We are grateful for the many generous donors who contributed to this effort. We invite all interested community members/organizations to visit the City of Blackfoot website at http://www.cityofblackfoot.org/Mayors-Scholarship to make a donation to further this wonderful cause,” the press release said.
A complete list of scholarship recipients and their sponsors follows.
ABERDEEN HIGH SCHOOL
Lorena Gonzalez (Idaho Central CU)
Clayton Ingersoll (INL)
Labelle Knittel (Premier Technology)
FIRTH HIGH SCHOOL
Deena Christensen (Bingham County Mayors & Chairman)
Ella Daniels (Bingham County Mayors & Chairman)
Jace Erickson (Idaho Central CU)
Gabriella Garcia (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
Ivy Hansen (INL)
Josh Kotter (Bingham County Mayors & Chairman)
Kaydee Park (Public Service)
SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Ashlee Brewerton (Idaho Central CU)
Julianna Cowley (BBCYC)
Aubree Dickinson (Bingham County Mayors & Chairman)
Rylie Martin (Shelley Auto Care)
Brynn Roberts (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
Lexi Westergard (Public Service)
Quincey Winward (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL
Tayloranne Adams (Women In STEM)
Jaxon Austin (INL)
Kennadee Coles (Idaho Central CU)
Drake Collier (Bingham County Mayors & Chairman)
Cassidy Cooper (Idaho Central CU)
Conner Johnson (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
Riley Lyon (Bingham County Mayors & Chairman)
Kaitlyn Miller (INL)
Rylee Young (The Candy Jar)
SHOSHONE-BANNOCK HIGH SCHOOL
Gene Chippewa (Sho-Ban Tribes)
Tia Smith-Buckskin (Sho-Ban Tribes)
Malakai Wahtomy (Sho-Ban Tribes)
SNAKE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
Hunter Davison (Bingham Memorial)
Naomi Hammond (Bingham County Mayors & Chairman)
Hannah Higginson (Bingham Memorial)
Lorenzo High (Premier Technology)
Elizabeth Wada (Bingham County Mayors & Chairman)