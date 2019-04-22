BLACKFOOT — On April 11, members of the Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Committee met at City Hall in Blackfoot and formally evaluted 83 applicants. Selections were made by contributing sponsors and committee members.
In total, $16,000 will be award to 30 applicants. These awards went to students from Bingham County high schools, including Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban, and Snake River.
All monetary support is a direct result of Bingham County Mayors Scholarship contributions made by the general public and the following corporate sponsors: Blackfoot Anesthesia, Bingham Memorial, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho National Laboratory, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Cox’s Honey, The Candy Jar, and Premier Technology.
These scholarships will be used specifically for post-secondary education. This program helps eliminate barriers to a collegial education through financial assistance and sends a message to our youth that they can compete at any level.
All scholarships will be awarded at the Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala on May 9 at the Aberdeen High School Performing Arts Center, 526 W. Fremont in Aberdeen. The doors will open at 6 p.m. This year’s event is being hosted by the City of Aberdeen.
Many generous donors have contributed to this effort. All interested community members/organizations are invited to visit the City of Blackfoot website at www.cityofblackfoot.org/Mayors-Scholarship to make a donation.
The complete list of scholarship recipients is as follows:
ABERDEEN HIGH SCHOOL
Carina Cardona (Bingham Memorial)
BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL
Spike Adams (Bingham Memorial)
Daniel Andrade (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
Olivia Arave (BBCYC)
Wyatt Astle (INL)
Breanna Beck (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
James Cannon (Bingham Memorial)
Jacob Christiansen (Idaho Central Credit Union)
Evan Evening-Moss (Sho-Ban Tribes)
Jayson Haddon (Premier Technology)
Katelyn (Katie) Jensen (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
Cassie McDaniel (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
Araceli Rojas (Bingham County Mayors and Chairman)
Benjamin Sayre (Bingham County Mayors and Chairman)
Matthew Yancey (INL)
SHOSHONE-BANNOCK HIGH SCHOOL
Jalisa Jack (Sho-Ban Tribes)
FIRTH HIGH SCHOOL
Grace Christensen (Bingham Memorial)
Gerardo Garcia (Premier Technology)
Tanner Killpack (INL)
Jaylyn McKinnon (Women In STEM)
Morgan Reynolds (Bingham County Mayors and Chairman)
SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Karlie Callahan (Idaho Central CU)
Kodie Dye (Cox’s Honey)
Emily Jensen (Idaho Central CU)
Madison Jolley (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
Nathan Larkin (Cox’s Honey)
Calvin Oats (The Candy Jar)
SNAKE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
Kenya Leavitt (Bingham Memorial)
Abby Morgan (Idaho Central CU)
McKenna Peck (Idaho Central CU)