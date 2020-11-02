BLACKFOOT – The agreements made regarding the upkeep and protection of the McTucker Ponds area has proven to be successful after the fall report from Dawn and Darrell Moon, camp hosts of the jointly operated location.
McTucker Ponds reside on land operated and designated as being part of the Bureau of Reclamation and is bordered by Bureau of Land Management property and is jointly policed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and BLM.
The area, which had previously not been as well kept and reportedly not as inviting according to the Moons, provided ample opportunity this year for families of all sizes to slip away from the riff-raff being caused by the pandemic. Dawn, who spoke for both her husband and herself, explained that although they had some incidents this year, they were not like in previous years, despite Sheriff Craig Rowland stating, “We need to do a little bit better patrolling out there,” when asked about how he felt the year played out.
Dawn stated that the improvements made between Bingham County, BLM, and BOR has created a place that draws people there longer and more often.
When Dawn moved up to the microphone to give a full report, she noted that activities — both good and bad — were taking place out there in the past that simply could not continue, and the need for additional signage would help alleviate some of the problems. Most of the problems are standard to camping areas such as people wanting to move the location of a campfire pit, dumping of RV tanks, fireworks, and burning of pallets. All of these problems, as Dawn explained, need to be placed on signage that would provide a clear standard of expectations for those who are visiting the area so these issues could be avoided.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked a few questions about different preventative measures that could be put in place to prevent some of these problems, such as adding dumpsters in the area so people have places to dispose of trash. All parties agreed that it would be a good idea to increase the amount of dumpsters available and moved onto the camping limit. Manwaring verified that the maximum stay for any camp is 14 consecutive days to which Dawn confirmed and expressed that it was not an uncommon occurrence to have a family stay the limit. She then noted that most stays were shorter, averaging between two and three days, but some stayed the max.
Dawn introduces herself to everyone who comes to stay and collects pertinent information from the campers so if the need should arise, she can direct emergency responders to the camper’s location. She has since created a zone map of the area and has provided it to Bingham County so if emergency response is necessary, they can tell them what zone to respond. The idea to create the zones came into the mix after a late-night response to the ponds earlier in the year left officers searching in the dark for where they were needed.
Dawn then asked for clarification on what they should do about people who want to use motorized boats and jet skis on the ponds. Idaho Fish and Game regulations do not allow motorized vehicles on the ponds for fishing, but it does not prevent motorized boats or jet skis for recreational purposes. It was first stated that the decision would be deferred to the sheriff’s office and county ordinance, but Sheriff Rowland explained that because it is not county land, they cannot create an ordinance about what types of vehicles can be used.
The topic went around the room through the different agencies that are part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to get opinions before deciding that the topic should be written into the next document. Rowland added to the discussion, explaining that those who wish to use those types of watercraft would be better suited to launch into the Snake River and head for American Falls Reservoir because of safety concerns. Dawn explained that there are people who have complained because they have been knocked off of paddle boards or swamped in kayaks, which Rowland confirmed about similar complaints regarding Jensen Grove.
The topic of shooting in the area was also addressed. Because the land is owned by BOR, it is unlawful to do target practicing at McTucker Ponds; however, it is legal to hunt there. The information was clarified by members of BLM and Idaho Fish and Game.
The updates provided definitively showed that the efforts between all partners in the MOU were successful with Manwaring stating that they will have a pre-season meeting in the spring to prepare for the 2021 camping and recreating season at McTucker Ponds.
Some of the more notable actions taken in the last few years include enlarging the ponds, clearing undergrowth and brush to make room for people to fish, better gravel roads to allow people to reach different camp sites, adding camp hosts, and many others. Continued effort will continue to protect the area and allow the wildlife management zone to continue to be successful.