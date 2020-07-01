PINGREE – Bingham County Commissioners met Friday morning to make a decision on an informational item earlier in the week. After officers had a difficult time responding to an emergency call at McTucker Ponds, the idea to draft a grid system for the area was brought to light.
Leading into the problem, it was discussed previously to have signs put up for each of the camp sites, but there was concern that people would then feel like they had to reserve the spots or would try to do so, causing unnecessary work. It was originally decided to continue as it was, but it became more of a problem when first responders are not able to find who called for help.
Chairman Whitney Manwaring spoke with commissioners Jessica Lewis and Mark Bair about installing a grid system for the area and installing marking posts that would allow someone calling for help to provide directional information for those trying to help. Dusty Whited, county public works director, explained that the county has old mile markers that they would be able to repurpose for this specific situation.
The markers would be reflecting, GIS mapped, and would allow dispatch the capability to direct officers, paramedics, and firemen directly to the caller.
Additional information was provided prior to the vote on going forward with adding the markers. One of the first questions that was answered was regarding Fish and Game stocking the ponds with fish. They were asking if anyone knew if F&G had already stocked the ponds for the season or if it will be later due to delays with COVID-19.
According to F&G, they have had little delays caused by coronavirus, and will continue stocking on schedule.