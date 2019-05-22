FIRTH – Last August, Lance Mecham purchased the auto parts store that has served the Firth community for over 50 years. The business has been renamed Mecham Auto Parts Plus and is located at 127 N. Main in Firth.
Store hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday.
Mecham has experience in the retail business.
“I’ve worked retail all my life,” he said. “I worked at BMC West, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and was the manager of King’s in Shelley for three years.”
He also worked as a contractor, a professional builder.
The auto parts store was purchased from Bruce Anthony on Aug. 6, 2018. Anthony’s father, Vern, opened the store on April 1, 1968. Bruce took over when his father had a heart attack on July 24, 1975.
Mecham said, “We have the same customer base plus others who have come along.”
New stock that has been incorporated includes belt lines, battery lines, and hydraulic hoses.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said.
His father, Devon Mecham, said, “A big auto parts store offered to buy the business but Bruce (Anthony) wanted to sell local. He was liquidating his stock so he could just close the store and retire. Bruce is a family friend so things worked out.
“Lance has replaced about $80,000 worth of auto parts and hardware. I’m really proud of him. Lance will even change windshield blades when it’s raining.”
“People don’t realize they need new blades until it rains. We are here to serve; if you can’t find it, we’ll get it,” Lance said.
In case of an emergency, Mecham is available 24 hours each day. His phone number is (208) 604-5057.