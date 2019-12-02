BLACKFOOT — Advanced Integrated Medical and Chiropractic has moved to a new location in Blackfoot which triples the space they had in their previous location
The center moved to 1395 NW Main St. the first part of November, located between Herrick Floor Coverings and Bob’s Sheet Metal. They had been located in the office plaza behind Walmart for five years.
The move takes the center’s space from 1,200 square feet to 3,600 square feet, according to Brittney Wright, office manager.
The larger building will allow them to provide more services, Wright said, such as exercise, physical therapy, stretching, and machines to expand the healing process.
Advanced Integrated has four main staff members, a nurse practitioner, a massage therapist, and a chiropractor.
Advanced Integrated is a multidisciplinary medical center providing chiropractic care, pain management, and nutrition services. Chiropractor Dee Stevens provides care with advanced techniques. Medical director Kenneth Lowther, a nurse practitioner, brings his clinical experience to administer injections including hyaluronic acid, lidocaine, and trigger point injections to help with pain management. The team also offers intravenous therapy and stem cell therapy to support tissue healing and regeneration.
The center provides thorough examinations to identify the root cause of a health concern so they can target their treatment to promote a full recovery. The center specializes in joint, back, and neck pain, migraines, and weight loss, and provides expert care for auto accident injuries.
Massage therapist Kirsten Fairbanks has over 10 years of experience, dealing with pain management with pain patterns and solutions, deep tissue massage, prenatal massages, and Swedish massage. She works in specific areas as well as basic massage for relaxation.
“We find out if things we offer would work for that particular patient, and we offer the different types of injections,” Wright said.
Lowther has been in healthcare for 38 years. starting as a first responder on a volunteer ambulance, which then progressed to EMT and paramedic experience. He was also a police officer for five years during that time. He graduated from The College of the Desert School of Nursing in Palm Desert, Calif., in 1993 with his nursing career spent in the ER, ICU, and five years as a rotor wing flight nurse with the Arizona Highway Patrol. He graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2005 with a degree in nursing. He attended Graceland University in Independence, Mo., graduating in 2011 with a master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner.
Stevens has been providing chiropractic care for nearly 30 years, including treatment of professional athletes and Olympians. He uses a variety of techniques, including activator and diversified. He is trained in the Palmer and Thompson technique. He received his Bachelor of Science in human biology and his doctor of chiropractic degree from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic at Southern California University of Health Sciences in Whittier, Calif. He is a board-certified chiropractor, with specializations in pediatric, maternity, and sports-injury chiropractic care and is licensed to practice in the states of California, Idaho, and Utah.
The center, which has over 2,000 regular patients, is looking to have an open house at its new location for the public around March.
The center can be reached at (208) 785-0270. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-5:45 p.m.