NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER:
Welcome to the inaugural edition of the Bingham County Chronicle. A lot of hard work and investment has gone in to putting this first edition into your hands and our team could not be more excited.
It is not every day you see a company start up a new newspaper in this day and age, especially a five-day-per-week paper. Many have wondered and asked what we were thinking. The answer is simple – we think Bingham County is a fantastic market that is growing, offers a lot to the region, and deserves a newspaper that reports the news and tells the stories of the county and its people. That is why we have hired six new employees to work for the Chronicle and serve you better.
Below you will be introduced to our staff members. Many of them are familiar faces to you. They know Bingham County well. We have also opened our new office in Blackfoot located at 33 S. Broadway. Our office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by and say hello. We can help you with subscription, news and advertising needs in person.
If you are interested in continuing to receive the Bingham County Chronicle, you can subscribe by calling 208-683-8161. Subscriptions are just $10 per month and you also get a subscription to the Idaho State Journal or Post Register at no additional charge. Current subscribers to these publications living in Bingham County will have the Chronicle added to their subscription automatically, at no extra charge.
Many thanks to those who support us and have welcomed us. I hope you enjoy reading the Chronicle as much as we have producing it.
– TRAVIS QUAST
Jackie Graham
Jackie is a receptionist and news clerk at the Bingham County Chronicle, and she handles classified advertising that is called or brought in to the office.
Jackie graduated from Blackfoot High School and went on to college for one year.
She started as a newspaper clerk working after school every day. She has been working in local newspapers for over 40 years and looks forward to serving the community and surrounding areas.
Wayne Ingram
Wayne is advertising sales manager for the Chronicle. He graduated from Idaho State University with a B.A. in Journalism.
He has worked in the newspaper industry for over 36 years. He enjoys working and living in Blackfoot.
Lisa Lete Melton
Lisa is a multi-media account executive for the Chronicle. She is a graduate of Idaho State University with a BA in Journalism/Mass Communications. She has 14 years of newspaper experience in both advertising and editorial departments. In between, she worked in television, radio, retail, and authored three children's books.
Tabatha King
Tabatha is an information technology specialist with the Chronicle. She also handles IT issues remotely for other newspapers in the Adams Publishing Group chain in the southeast Idaho/northern Utah region.
“I have worked in IT for 14-plus years with an Associate Degree in Information Technology - Computer Networking,” Tabatha said. “I have worked with the Idaho State Journal since mid-2016 and Adams Publishing Group since 2017 as an IT specialist and really enjoy my job and the people I work with. I have a gorgeous daughter and an awesome husband and family that all live in Blackfoot and we are all looking forward to this new paper and its future here in Bingham County.”
Fred Davis
Fred is a reporter/sports editor for the Chronicle. He has developed many strong relationships with people in the Bingham County school districts in his time as a sports writer here, which he can carry over to the education beat.
“A lot of people have called me a sports enthusiast and I probably am exactly that, but it goes a step further,” Fred says. “I love the history of the game and those who have made major contributions toward making each sport or game better, especially when it comes to how the game is played.
“While working in the horse racing industry, I had many contacts within the news world and had many opportunities to write and process press releases and wrote many features that have been published internationally in regards to activities within the racing industry,” he said. “Those features included stories on jockeys, trainers, owners and, of course, the athletes, the horses themselves.
“In recent years, I have had the privilege of covering local sports in Bingham County including the high schools of Blackfoot, Shelley, Snake River, Firth, Aberdeen, and Sho-Ban. The opportunity to work with the high school athletes and coaches, to build those relationships that hopefully will last for many years, is what keeps me coming back. The ability to share things that have been learned over the years is valuable and a great part of the experience.”
John Miller
John is editor of the Chronicle and will be handling reporting on a variety of other beats along with his editing duties.
John, an Idaho native, aspired to be a sports writer starting in junior high school in his hometown of Salmon. After moving to Idaho Falls in the middle of his high school years, he worked as a sports stringer at the Post Register during his senior year at Skyline High School. He continued with the Idaho Falls paper during his one year of college as a journalism major at Idaho State University, where he also worked part-time on the ISU student newspaper as sports editor, and he worked as a sports stringer for United Press International.
After leaving college early to try his hand at journalism full-time, he worked at KUPI Radio in Idaho Falls for a year as sports director and as an afternoon drive time disc jockey. He expanded his journalistic abilities by working at The Pioneer in Shelley as a reporter and news editor for a few years before spending nine years as a reporter, sports editor, and managing editor in Blackfoot.
He worked 17 years as a computer programmer and four years as a transit bus driver in Utah before he, his wife Amy, daughter Alicia, and grandson Ayven returned to Blackfoot in 2018 to resume his career as a journalist.