Bingham County is in Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Southeast Region and the wildlife program in this region is led by Regional Wildlife Manager Zach Lockyer.
I had arranged to meet Zach at a Blackfoot restaurant to interview him about his job and his thoughts on wildlife. The appointed meeting time came and went with no sign of Zach. Some 20 minutes later a rather harried looking individual ambled into the restaurant. Zach explained that he had a mountain lion get in some trouble in Preston and that delayed his trip to Blackfoot. No problem on my end as I knew how those things went and was happy to see him.
Zach was born and raised in Conrad, Mont. He told me that his grandpa put a flyrod in his hand when he was about 8 years old and he was hooked on fly fishing for life. Zach said that he was passionate about hunting and fishing throughout his childhood. He also vividly remembered a biologist coming to one of his grade school classes with an armload of skulls, hides, and other interesting things. From that point on, Zach was focused on reaching his career goal of becoming a wildlife biologist.
Zach got his first wildlife job working on grizzly bears when he was 18. After high school, Zach attended the University of Idaho and majored in Fish and Wildlife Resources. After a successful undergraduate stint, Zach was accepted into graduate school at Idaho State University where he studied sage-grouse under the supervision of Dr. Dave Delehanty.
Following completion of his master’s degree, Zach was hired by Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a regional wildlife biologist in the Southeast Region. He spent four years as a regional biologist before being promoted to his present position as regional wildlife manager, a job he has held for the last four years.
Zach is responsible for monitoring wildlife population trends within the region, including both game and non-game animals. He also coordinates efforts to recommend seasons and bag limits for game animals in the region. Zach indicated that the most rewarding aspect of his job is the hands-on connection he has with wildlife and the people that enjoy interacting with wildlife.
It’s clear that Zach thoroughly enjoys his work. Still, I asked him if he found any aspect of his work especially challenging. He replied that at times managing social aspects of people interested in wildlife within the broader realm of biological reality can be fairly difficult.
Given that, I asked Zach if there was one key point he would like to make with the general public when it comes to wildlife management. Zach replied that he would like the public to understand that a substantial component of his job as wildlife manager involves interacting with people that often have different, and sometimes competing, interests in wildlife.
Zach is an enthusiastic outdoorsman. He told me that his favorite activities include floating rivers and fishing with his wife Krystel and daughter Reese, as well as hunting big game and forest grouse. Additionally, Zach said that he, Krystel, and Reese enjoy spending time with friends and family and travel that allows them to explore different places and try new foods. He noted that he and Krystel enjoyed a remarkable trip to the Philippines a few years ago and always look forward to visiting the Oregon and Washington coasts.
At the end of our interview, Zach told me that he felt very fortunate to work in the wildlife field. I think the people of southeast Idaho are fortunate to have an individual as well-trained and talented as Zach Lockyer to lead the wildlife program in this part of the state.