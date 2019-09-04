BLACKFOOT – Fair-goers can come meet the animals and see farm animals at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. This display is located in the West Events Area.
The farm is made up of four tents’ worth of farm animals. People can milk a cow, pet a Hereford, feed animals and see chickens with chicks being hatched. Dairy and beef cattle, donkeys, goats and sheep, and so much more can be seen.
A Vietnamese pot belly sheep is on display as well as a sow and her piglets and a Yak.
Barbados sheep are known as “hair sheep” because they grow hair, not wool.
There is plenty of agricultural information posted around the tents.
Did you know each person living in Idaho would need to eat 63 pounds of potatoes each day to consume all the potatoes grown in Idaho?
Did you know Longhorn cattle were thought to be brought over to North America by Christopher Columbus in 1492?
Did you know 76 percent of the calcium in the U.S. food supply comes from dairy foods?
A very gentle cow allows kids to milk her each day at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.
A demonstration cow is set up that can be milked all day. After milking the “cow” and answering a question, kids 12 and under can choose to receive a box of regular, chocolate or strawberry milk.
Some of the questions are:
- How many stomachs does a cow have? (Four)
- When milking a cow by hand, about how many squirts are needed to gain one gallon of milk? (350)
This display is sponsored by Idaho Farm Bureau, Dairy West, and Gossner Foods.