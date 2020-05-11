BLACKFOOT - State Rep. Julianne Young (R-Dist. 31B) recently hosted two business meetings via Zoom to provide information and support to small business owners in Bingham County.
Alex Adams, administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management, and Bobbi-Jo Meulman, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, both part of Gov. Brad Little’s senior staff, attended the first meeting, held April 29, and gave an overview of the governor’s plans to reopen Idaho, in addition to answering the audience's questions.
The second meeting, held May 6, included Director Tom Kealey of the Idaho Department of Commerce and Mindie Loosli, vice president of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kealey provided information for small businesses to be able to access part of the $300 million in grants for small businesses that has been set aside from the $1.25-billion in CARES Act federal stimulus money received by the state. Applications and information regarding these state grants are available at www.rebound.idaho.gov. These grants of up to $10,000 each will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis to eligible businesses with 19 or fewer employees beginning May 11. Any funds remaining after May 18 will be extended to businesses with less than 50 employees.
“We are working closely with Gov. Little, other state agencies, Small Business Administration, FEMA, etc., to share information about new federal and state programs due to COVID-19 to support businesses in Idaho," Kealey said. "We look forward to all of our Idaho businesses being open soon.”
Loosli shared information about the chamber’s efforts to support Bingham County’s business community. The chamber recently created a Facebook group, The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Blackfoot Community Information Group (www.facebook.com/groups/837805976742357), where any business is welcome to advertise their current status, re-opening, or publish information that will help the public be aware of unusual hours or the ways that a business may be providing services aside from their normal "storefront." The public is encouraged to visit this page and support local businesses.
Thanks to the generosity of Jose Martinez and Jessy Banner, the Chamber has also sponsored a community fundraiser selling #BlackfootStrong hoodies, t-shirts, and hats -- available at the Blackfoot Community Information Facebook page and the Chamber website. Proceeds from this fundraiser go to support the community and small businesses that have been adversely affected by the governor’s “stay-at-home” order.
“The Blackfoot Chamber is very concerned for our businesses and our community at this time," Loosli said. "We know people are struggling to stay afloat and we want to support them as much as we can. Buying gift cards and getting takeout from restaurants are ways that we can help. We encourage our community to come together and rally together in support of our local businesses and those struggling. Please feel free to use the Facebook page ‘Blackfoot Community Information’ that we have created as a way to share your information. We support you and are here to help however we can. We will get through this together because we are #BlackfootStrong!”
“I sincerely appreciate the efforts that are being made to support small businesses in our community," Young said. "I know that there are a lot of good people who are concerned about our small businesses. I would encourage members of the community to continue to look for creative ways to support one another during these difficult times. We cannot afford to become inflexible or critical of those who are making difficult decisions and struggling to survive financially. Rather, we should be looking for ways to help while still being mindful of public health concerns.”
Recordings of both meetings are available upon request by emailing Young at jyoung@house.idaho.gov for access.