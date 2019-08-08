FIRTH — The Firth School Board met on Wednesday to discuss several routine matters as well as preparing for the upcoming school year. School board meetings are usually held on Thurdays but the August meeting was moved to Wednesday.
The board did discuss the public information meetings for school district patrons. These will be held next week to introduce patrons to the online resources and curriculum applications used by Firth’s public schools.
PATRON MEETINGS
The board discussed the upcoming meetings next week which are open to the families and guardians of students in the district. On Aug. 14, the district will present how to use the Infinite Campus parent portal online application which is provided through the Idaho SDE, from 5-6 p.m. in the high school library.
Note that this location may change because of the availability of air conditioning. If it does change, the new location will be posted on the library door. The presentation is open to all parents and legal guardians of students.
Also available to the same group of patrons will be a presentation on the Imagine Learning curriculum program which is provided through the state. This will start at 5 p.m. in the high school library on Aug. 15. Again, if the location is moved due to the availability of air conditioning, a sign will be posted on the library door.
SAFETY BUSING
The school board discussed its participation in Idaho’s Safety Busing Program, which is run by the State Department of Education (SDE). Normally, school districts are not compensated for transporting healthy students who live closer than 1.5 miles from their school. The Safety Busing Program steps in with compensation for students who live closer than that when safety hazards are present.
Firth’s participation in the Safety Busing Program provides monetary assistance for busing for students who would otherwise encounter hazards like crossing the high-volume traffic corridor of Highway 91, open canals or streets without crosswalks, crossing signals or sidewalks — all of which are present in Firth.
Superintendent Sid Tubbs remarked that the program provides: “huge benefits for our students ... I just cringe at the thought of elementary school students crossing Highway 91 in the middle of winter. Safety busing avoids that.”
The board approved the creation and submission of a safety busing plan to the SDE. Idaho’s guidelines require that a new safety busing plan be completed and submitted every three years to evaluate the remuneration given to school district for participation in the Safety Busing program.
SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY
The district’s technology director, Destry Jones, gave the board a 15-minute presentation on how to share documents and make comments using Google Drive, which is a no-cost sharing application on the internet. Besides working for Firth’s schools, Jones is also on a state committee on the use of technology in Idaho’s schools.
“We have to be careful because it can quickly turn into an online meeting,” Jones explained. Because the applications on Google Drive allow for comments on shared documents to be made online, it is possible for an exchange of comments to violate Idaho’s open meeting law.
For example, if school board members started sharing their thoughts online about a school policy under review, that exchange could violate the meeting law. The violation would be conducting school business outside of a scheduled and publicized meeting — which is illegal, since school board business must be done in venues announced and open to the public.
“Instead of emailing all of our school policies, you can share them instead (on the shared Google Drive). The concern is to not create a discussion, since those have to take place in an open meeting,” Jones added.
The board will explore sharing documents through the Google Drive application over the next few months to see if it has any advantages for the district. The district is already using Google Drive to share school board meeting agendas with the public online.
CURRICULUM
Curriculum director Dave Mecham reported that the district made “double digit improvements in every grade” on academic achievement for the 2018-19 school year. He added that, “We are anticipating more progress in this upcoming year. ... We also had student performance above the state average in some categories last year.”
The state’s student performance and achievement results have recently been released and will be posted to the district’s website in the near future.
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY
Tubbs reported on the use of supplemental levy funds for the district. Firth is currently going into its second year of its two-year supplemental education levy.
“Both the high school and middle school roof repairs came in under budget,” Tubbs said. “We will therefore be able to carry over about $40,000 for other uses.”
The levy funds are also being used to fix and polish the concrete floors at the high school and to patch the asphalt lots and playgrounds, with H&K Construction finishing that project on Wednesday. Despite needed blacktop work, Tubbs remarked that, “No one wanted to work on the back playground at the elementary school.”
The board members had a very brief discussion on what to do about that playground: whether it could be fixed or if they should take it down to dirt and grass in the future, but no decision was made at Wednesday evening’s meeting.
The remaining supplemental levy funds will be used for asbestos abatement, more roof repairs, berm removal, windows, and to purchase new music program curriculum.
Tubbs said the district is looking into levy funds and other possible funding sources in order to fix the district’s bus barn.
“Twenty and 30 years ago, school buses fit in our bus barn. The new school buses don’t,” Tubbs explained. “When we redo the bus barn, we want to have it done correctly and not on the cheap because we need it to last another 20 to 30 years”
LOOKING AHEAD
The board discussed what more needed to be done around the district in terms of repairs and capital improvements. Possible targets for further funding included the remaining roof leaks and electrical wiring. Board member Brian Esplin asked specifically about the wiring at the elementary school.
Tubbs replied that, “It used to be that we’d put a couple hundred computers online and we would blow all the breakers — and now we don’t. We can get with what we’ve got for now,” though he did say it could still use some improvement.
Tubbs mentioned to the board that they should start thinking about whether another supplemental levy should be requested. If the board wanted to request one, they will have to start the paperwork process in December to get a levy vote onto the March 2020 ballot.
Tubbs also said that, “if the state continues to fund us the way they have been this last year, we may not need another levy.”
OTHER BUSINESS
High school Principal Keith Drake presented figures on the success of Firth High School’s dual credit program, noting that Firth students were completing more duel credits on the average compared to other high schools.
Board chairman Katie Taylor brought up the desirability of establishing a school safety committee to coordinate with public safety agencies like law enforcement and the fire department for responding to school emergencies. After a brief discussion, Tubbs was asked to set up a safety committee and meeting schedule for relevant personnel to address those types of student safety issues.