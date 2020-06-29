BLACKFOOT -- The principal at Blackfoot High School sent a message Monday to football athletes and parents advising them that a member of the BHS football staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
Also, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four in Bingham County, five in Bannock County, 1 in Bear Lake County, two in Franklin County, two in Oneida County, and one in Power County.
This brings the total to 187 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. One hundred twenty-three of the total 187 confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19, SIPH said late Monday afternoon.
"We need to make you aware that on June 29, 2020, a member of the Blackfoot High School football staff, who was participating in the summer football program, tested positive for COVID-19," BHS Principal Roger Thomas told athletes and parents in his message. "The staff member was participating in the program on Monday, June 22nd, and Tuesday, June 23rd.
"We are confident proper social distancing measures were in place and practiced, however, we will be reaching out to a small number of participants who may want to practice more specific preventative measures. If you feel your student was in close contact, less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, with any coaching staff member, please self-monitor and should any symptoms prevail contact your health care provider."
Thomas' message said limiting face-to-face interaction is "still absolutely critical if we are to slow the spread of this virus in our communities. Increased COVID-19 cases underscore the importance of practicing COVID-19 risk reduction strategies which include staying home if sick; practicing physical-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals); wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain; covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer."
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline can be reached at (208) 234-5875.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
Learn about the symptoms at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/COVID19-symptoms.pdf.
Information released by SIPH on the Bingham County cases confirmed Monday includes a female in her 20s, recovering at home, in a travel-related case; a female in her 30s, recovering at home, with a case considered community transmission; two female patients in their 50s, both recovering at home. One case is considered community transmission and the other is travel-related.