BLACKFOOT – Following a weekend that will not soon be forgotten in Bingham County, mental health has become a topic on social media for members of the community following a series of shootings and gun violence that rattled the area in the past seven days.
Comments have been made regarding mental health of people of all ages, including a point made by Doug Turner who noted that the incidents are not exclusive to adults, seeing a rise in fighting among students as well.
Mental health has always been a topic of concern during the winter months with a medically diagnosed term known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD for short. SAD has always been a cause-and-effect issue that can be debilitating to those who suffer from it severely. According to the Mayo Clinic, SAD is a deeper, more serious issue than cabin fever. Cabin fever on the other hand was most anecdotally explored during “The Shining” where Jack Nicholson smashes through a door with an ax yelling, “HERE’S JOHNNY!” but more importantly, it has become a major concern for medical professionals that the impact of the pandemic along with constant adjustments in and out of quarantine have created a dangerous brew.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. And mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen,” states a press release by the Mayo Clinic.
Since the start of the pandemic, the question has been poised by many near and far, asking how this will ultimately impact the lives of everyone and with the focus changing from day-to-day care by medical professionals to combating an evolving illness.
Although the answer to that question is extremely complex, information continues to pour into the public from multitudes of sources, each one providing similar support statements — reminding people that feeling some seasonal depression is normal, that being stressed during the pandemic is expected, taking care of mind and body helps with how one feels emotionally, avoid unhealthy habits and food, and limit exposure to the “doom and gloom.”
Although these are good guidelines, some of the best “cures” to stress or depression come from doing something that you truly enjoy. Living in Idaho, it is easy in the spring, summer and parts of fall to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors with little to no worry about forced interaction with mainstream media or excessive screen time. Instead, taking a break from life in the fast lane and cruising down a back road may be just what the doctor ordered.
“Relax and recharge. Set aside time for yourself. Even a few minutes of quiet time can be refreshing and help to quiet your mind and reduce anxiety. Many people benefit from practices such as deep breathing, tai chi, yoga or meditation. Soak in a bubble bath, listen to music, or read or listen to a book — whatever helps you relax. Select a technique that works for you and practice it regularly,” says Mayo.
It is important to recognize the triggers for each one’s own mental problems and learning how to defuse them so that they do not escalate. Furthermore, it is important to know that asking for help is acceptable and should be supported, because that can be the difference of happiness and suffering in silence. Use simple strategies to relieve stress in life — stay busy, use positive thinking, smile, set priorities and goals, work to obtain said goals, and remember it is okay to feel emotions.
If you or someone you know seems to be feeling a little more down this year than most, or seems to have lost their drive or desire, do not let it go without checking on them, it could save a life. From the start of the pandemic and through the present time, the saying “We’re all in this together” continues to ring true — but now it is time to take care of each other mentally.