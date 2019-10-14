BLACKFOOT – Carlos Mercado has spent the majority of his adult life in the service of others. That is just who the man is.
He has been a fireman for 26 years, an investigator for the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, served three terms on the Planning and Zoning Commission, three more terms as a member of the District 55 School Board, a board member of the Migrant Council, and retired as the director of human resources from Nonpareil.
None of those things include what he is currently doing which is acting as a bailiff at the Bingham County Courthouse. He is a man of many talents with a great background of education to go with it.
“My father instilled in me the notion that if you want to be part of a community, you needed to be a participant in the community,” Mercado said. “He always was active and served the people and it only seemed natural to me to do the same. I have gained so many blessings in my life from the work that I have been able to do for this community.”
Mercado took those core beliefs and has built his life around serving others. It has been a life that has brought joy to him and his family despite the times that he was committed to meetings or assignments with some of the duties he had that took him away from his family. It was about making the future brighter for all of the community.
“When you look at the things that I have been able to learn and those lessons that I have been able to share with others, it has all been worthwhile,” Mercado said. “Just the things that I learned about how different organizations and operations work, the things that others are doing for the community and being able to be part of those decisions has been priceless.”
Mercado hasn’t always been a resident of Blackfoot. He was born and grew up in Bolivia and immigrated to the area while he was still a teenager and a student in high school.
He graduated from Snake River High School and began working to follow his dreams. It was during this time that he learned one of the values of serving that has been close to his heart from the beginning.
“If you don’t participate and serve the community,” Mercado said, “you really don’t have the right to complain about how things are done. If you aren’t working in the trenches and fighting the fight, you can’t be critical of the way that things are done. You actually become part of the problem.”
It was during this time frame that Mercado met his wife and began starting a family. He and his wife will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary in January. Coincidentally, his wife is also a graduate of Snake River High School, although they were not high school sweethearts. ‘I wish we had been,” Mercado said. “It would have meant that we would have been together longer.”
It was also the time that he began to learn of the things that parents have misconceptions about, things that parents are disillusioned about when it comes to the education of their children — things that parents are seeking answers for, especially when they have a gifted and talented child.
“I have found that people are concerned about their gifted and talented children and the school districts are working to make sure that all the needs of children are being met,” Mercado said.
“I have watched while people like Brian Kress in Blackfoot have made it a priority to get those children into the right programs and some are now graduated with a good head start on a college degree, if they haven’t already gotten a college degree. It is pretty impressive what is going on with those kids.”
One of Mercado’s favorite subjects has to do with the time he spent with the Migrant Council, serving on their board of directors.
“You know the Migrant Council is doing some really impressive things,” Mercado said. “You have a group of people, very good people who are trying so hard to be good citizens and represent themselves in a positive manner. They only want to do what is right and to improve the quality of their life and the lives of their families. They are hard-working and educating themselves as they work.”
Mercado is also proud of the work that he is currently doing as a bailiff at the courthouse and the work he performs daily working with the judges and staff there.
“We are so fortunate to have the set of judges that we have in Blackfoot at the courthouse,” Mercado said. “They care about their jobs and what they have been entrusted to do. It is not easy to pass judgment on people who have made mistakes in life. These judges work hard to look at the backgrounds of the people and to see if they can correct things and change things in their lives that will make a difference. They work just as hard as you and I and they have done some pretty great things over the years.”
Mercado has not determined when he will hang things up as a public servant, but it’s a safe bet that when he does, he will find something that will occupy his time and still be in the service of others.