BLACKFOOT – When the term of Sterling resident Glen Anderson on the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission expires next month, the board will have a new member in the person of Aberdeen resident Miles Carroll.
There are nine members on the P&Z board, three from each commissioner district in the county, and they can serve no more than two consecutive two-year terms. Districts 2 and 3 overlap.
Anderson, a former sheriff’s deputy for the county, is completing his second term,
Carroll, a retired educator, was recommended for a seat on the zoning board by Aberdeen Mayor Larry Barrett. He has lived in Idaho since 1972, when he moved his family here from Colorado to teach at Central Junior High School in Idaho Falls, which burned down his first year there and wasn’t replaced.
Over the years he has taught at Idaho Falls High School, was on the adjunct faculty at Idaho State University where he taught night classes, and was employed at White Pine Charter School in Ammon where he taught the STEM program to middle school-age students before he retired from teaching in 2015
Carroll is married to his high school sweetheart Reina, whom he met when they were students at Carbondale High School in Colorado, and they have four children and eight grandchildren.
Son Charles is employed as Aberdeen’s police chief. Their daughter Luella lives in Ririe, son Miles B. Carroll, lives in Colorado Springs, and Donald, the youngest, is living in Washington, D.C., but will be leaving this year for a job as a foreign service officer with the U.S. State Department’s diplomatic corps in Armenia.
Carroll said the couple chose Aberdeen for their new home because it’s a nice, clean, and quiet community, but also because they’ll be close to one of their children and his family.
He has no philosophy about planning and zoning, Carroll said, but chose to serve when he was invited because he wanted to show his appreciation for the community and his fellow residents of Bingham County.
“I’m pleased that I was asked to serve on the zoning board and looking forward to learning more about the county and the issues the board deals with,” Carroll said.
Other members of the P&Z board are:
- District 1: Lorin Croft of Shelley in his first term; David McKinnon, Firth, in his first term; and Darren Leavitt, Firth, in his second term.
- District 2: Will Aullman, Blackfoot, first term, David Tanner Jr., Blackfoot, first term; and Quinn Twiggs, Blackfoot. Twiggs’ second term has expired but a replacement hasn’t yet been appointed.
- District 3: Davey Adams, Blackfoot, first term; Glenn Anderson, Springfield, second term; and Chris Pratt, Aberdeen, second term.