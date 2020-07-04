July 4th has been a favorite holiday for me for many a year. While trying to do what we could to celebrate this year, COVID-19 restrictions made it much tougher.
We do what we can.
I go back to memories of celebrating the 4th during childhood days in my hometown of Salmon. Their celebration was known as Salmon River Days, and that little town could do it up right. Main Street was wide open with businesses displaying some of their goods on the sidewalks up and down the street, with a big parade to boot.
Behind what was known as Dump Hill, they had motocross races most of the day. As a motocross fan and a regular reader of Dirt Bike Magazine, I could — and did — spend hours out there.
Off the side of Dump Hill, the day ended with a big fireworks display. The high school band teacher was the one who put that together every year, to him the fireworks show was a labor of love, and they could be seen from far away on the northern outskirts of town. Living for a while with a view of that hill gave us a great seat. They had terrific fireworks for a small town.
I moved to Idaho Falls in the Bicentennial year, and watched that show grow every year. We’d always go to an aunt’s house near South Boulevard around Tautphaus Park and set up chairs for the big parade.
Later on, when I had a family of my own and Melaleuca put together the growing-every-year fireworks show, relatives would sit for hours along the west side of the greenbelt not far from the Shilo, saving a section of lawn and waiting for the show to begin. I’ve still got a big 64-ounce insulated cup sitting on my desk that I got from the Blackfoot Maverik store one year in the early ‘90s to keep my thirst quenched. It’s sitting on my desk right now, looking very well-used. Best cup I’ve ever had, keeps drinks icy cold in the heat of the day all day long.
Those fireworks were a big family affair for us. After moving to Utah, we’d come back for the Idaho Falls fireworks whenever possible. When it wasn’t possible, we’d look for displays around the valley or shoot off our own in front of our house. A couple of times, we walked up to the top of Ensign Peak and faced south to look out over the valley, looking for anything that might have come close to comparing to the Idaho Falls fireworks.
While it was fun to look out over the valley from that big hill and see fireworks going off large and small down below, nothing came close to the Idaho Falls show.
And then there was my favorite memory of all, back in the early ‘90s when I was editor of The Morning News and a member of the Blackfoot Jaycees. Our bunch was responsible for lighting the fireworks one 4th of July out at Jensen Grove. Like the I.F. show, there was a radio broadcast of patriotic music to go along with it.
We had to go through some training earlier just to make sure we didn’t end up having big balls of explosives going off in our faces during the show.
Heavy metal tubes were sunk deep into the dirt. We had to drop those big balls of explosives down those tubes, making sure the fuses were in a good position to be lit. When those tubes were somewhat hot, that made for quite the thrill.
The most memorable thing I took away from that experience was that sound as the fireworks would shoot high into the sky and the light overhead that made it feel like a war zone, only not nearly as dangerous. It makes you fully understand why combat veterans can have a hard time dealing with it.
So, yes, my most memorable 4th of July experience wasn’t in Salmon. It wasn’t in Idaho Falls. It wasn’t in Utah. It was right here in Blackfoot.
Let’s hope we can get back to that next year.