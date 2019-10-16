I’ll give music a break for a bit and take a look at another form of entertainment everyone enjoys — movies.
Much of my movie watching any more is devoted more to what’s on DVD or Netflix, I don’t get out to the theater as much as I’d like to, but I am a bit of a movie buff.
One of the big things I look for when it comes to enjoying a movie is crisp, catchy writing. I look for well-written, unexpected lines, dialogue that jumps off the script and stays in the memory banks for a very long time.
The number of great quotes in a movie goes way too deep to include them all here, this is more to give a sense of my own (sometimes warped) taste.
There are some writers and directors and actors I rely on more heavily for dependably memorable quotes. The Coen brothers fit the bill in both the writer and director category, and they’ve rarely let me down when I watch one of their movies.
I love the team that brings us the “mockumentary,” writing and speaking such hilarious lines with such a straight face.
I love the chilling lines that can bring goosebumps in dramatic movies.
These are lines that will make me want to watch a movie over and over again. This is a just a glimpse into what I’m talking about. Feel free to share some of your own favorite movie quotes.
THE ‘MOCKUMENTARIES’
The team of Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer along with writer/director Rob Reiner seem to nail the human condition no matter what they do with their “mockumentaries,” comedies that take a funny look at documentaries.
It started with “This Is Spinal Tap,” taking a look at heavy metal rock music, with lines such as ...
Nigel Tufnel: The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and...
Marty DiBergi: Oh, I see. And most amps go up to ten?
Nigel Tufnel: Exactly.
Marty DiBergi: Does that mean it’s louder? Is it any louder?
Nigel Tufnel: Well, it’s one louder, isn’t it? It’s not ten. You see, most blokes, you know, will be playing at ten. You’re on ten here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up, you’re on ten on your guitar. Where can you go from there? Where?
Marty DiBergi: I don’t know.
Nigel Tufnel: Nowhere. Exactly. What we do is, if we need that extra push over the cliff, you know what we do?
Marty DiBergi: Put it up to eleven.
Nigel Tufnel: Eleven. Exactly. One louder.
Marty DiBergi: Why don’t you make ten a little louder, make that the top number and make that a little louder?
Nigel Tufnel: [pauses] These go to eleven.
The cast of “Best In Show” poking fun at the dog show scene was brilliantly funny, but for my money, Christopher Guest stole the show in his deadpan scenes as Harlan Pepper, the drawling owner of a fishing goods store who could name all kinds of nuts as he drove along to the “big show” in his RV, and it was left to decide how much of this was ad-libbed.
“I used to be able to name every nut that there was. And it used to drive my mother crazy, because she used to say, ‘Harlan Pepper, if you don’t stop naming nuts,’ and the joke was that we lived in Pine Nut, and I think that’s what put it in my mind at that point. So she would hear me in the other room, and she’d just start yelling. I’d say, ‘Peanut. Hazelnut. Cashew nut. Macadamia nut.’ That was the one that would send her into going crazy. She’d say, ‘Would you stop naming nuts!’ And Hubert used to be able to make the sound, he couldn’t talk, but he’d go ‘rrrawr rrawr’ and that sounded like Macadamia nut. Pine nut, which is a nut, but it’s also the name of a town. Pistachio nut. Red pistachio nut. Natural, all natural white pistachio nut. ...”
THE PRINCESS BRIDE
We’re getting back to Reiner now, who’s had comedy in his blood his entire life. Based on the book of the same name by William Goldman, memorable lines just roll throughout the movie, a favorite of all ages and genders.
Billy Crystal as “Miracle Max” had some gems for lines.
Miracle Max the Wizard: He’s only mostly dead. If he were all dead, there’s only one thing you can do.
Inigo Montoya: And what’s that?
Miracle Max the Wizard: Go through his pockets and look for loose change.
---
Miracle Max the Wizard: The king’s stinkin’ son fired me, but thank you so much for bringing up such a painful subject. While you’re at it, why don’t you give me a nice paper cut and pour lemon juice on it!
COOL HAND LUKE
You watch the movie, seeing Paul Newman’s “Luke” getting a beating, and Strother Martin’s captain character says ...
”What we’ve got here is ... failure to communicate.”
So perfect. So well-timed, all the way around.
APOCALYPSE NOW
Robert Duvall’s appearance was so brief but so memorable as Lt. Col. William “Bill” Kilgore, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment commander and surfing fanatic. With hell all around him, Kilgore so calmly says ...
“You smell that? Do you smell that? Napalm, son. Nothing else in the world smells like that. I love the smell of napalm in the morning. ... The smell, you know that gasoline smell, the whole hill. Smelled like ... victory.”
And, of course, “Charlie don’t surf!”
TAXI DRIVER
Robert DeNiro looking in the mirror as Travis Bickle’s deeply troubled character comes out ...
”You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me? [turns around to look behind him] Well, then who else are you talking- You talking to me? Well, I’m the only one here.”
Troubling.
AIRPLANE!
It’s like a potato chip. You can’t pick just one memorable gag. But if there could be only one ...
Ted: Surely you can’t be serious.
Dr. Rumack: I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley.
Leslie Nielsen’s stone-faced delivery was a pleasure to behold.
THE COEN BROTHERS
They do drama, and they do it very well. But their comedies knock me out.
”We thought you was a toad.” I hear that from “O Brother Where Art Thou” and I laugh every time.
Their first venture into comedy with “Raising Arizona” was a hoot.
Evelle: Do these balloons blow up into funny shapes at all?
Feisty Hayseed: Well no ... unless round is funny.
Or ...H.I. McDonnough: Biology and the prejudices of others conspired to keep us childless.But the one movie they did to outlast them all, “The Big Lebowski.” That’s the pinnacle for the Coens to me.The Dude: Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.