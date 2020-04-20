Is COVID-19 real? Or is it made up, like some big conspiracy?
It’s true that, on the positive side, we need to think of the large number of people who’ve tested positive with COVID-19 and pulled through. For that, we need to be glad that thousands of people have been strong enough to make it through.
But we also need to be realistic when it comes to knowing and understanding just how hard it can be to beat it. We need to keep in mind that while some people may not be all that afraid of catching it themselves, the risk of carrying it and passing it along to others who may not be so strong is too great.
The reality of how easy it can be to pass it along came home to me over the weekend.
Back in 2014, I went for a pretty major career change — going from spending about half of my working life writing mainframe computer code to driving a passenger bus with Utah Transit Authority. I did it for the next four years. I drove thousands of miles in the late evening and wee hours of the morning, over busy city streets, highways, and freeways, over canyon roads up to ski resorts and back.
The route I hated the most was the 200 route, which makes its way from as far north as North Temple in Salt Lake City to 5300 South along State Street.
I came away from driving that route with all kinds of stories — fights, some of them which could have turned pretty violent, in or right outside of the bus. It’s known as a popular route for the homeless population. It’s a busy route. It’s typical to have a full passenger load from early morning into the evening.
You see drunks and druggies and prostitutes. One stop that pretty much every driver hated the most was in South Salt Lake around 1300 South. Any kind of freak occurrence could happen there. It got so bad that UTA decided to get rid of the stop completely.
All this was in the back of my mind last Friday when I came across a Facebook post from a fellow driver who’s still with UTA. He shared a story from KSL. Ninety-four men from a South Salt Lake homeless center had tested positive with COVID-ID.
Ninety-four men from one location.
In my mind, I wondered how many of those men had taken the transit buses or light rail trains just to get out of the weather, to get warm, to stay dry. It happens all the time. The homeless take light rail from one end of the line to the other, back and forth over three different rail lines, from West Valley City to the airport, from the University of Utah to West Jordan and beyond, from downtown Salt Lake City to Draper, at least until they are asked to leave by a transit police officer who catches them.
Transit operations is still considered essential. Operators are wearing gloves and masks. They’re being advised not to handle fares. But that doesn’t mean the risk isn’t there.
It’s not just the homeless who can come down with it. Robert Garff, an auto eexecutive and a former Speaker of the House in the Utah Legislature, died from coronavirus.
COVID-19 is real, and it needs to be treated that way. We don’t need to panic. We just need to be smart.