Bingham County is a nice place to celebrate Christmas.
It’s a place of traditions around the county. How many Nativity scenes can be found at homes both in the towns and rural areas? One of those Nativity scenes that’s a tradition that springs to mind for me is on Rose Road just a couple of miles west of Highway 91, just around the first big bend in the road as you’re heading west.
It’s at a country home, with a great setting to depict the reason for the season. I’ve been traveling up and down that road for a lot of years, although those occasions were fewer for me over the last 10 years or so. Now that I’m back, it’s good to know that Nativity tradition is alive and well and it’s been going on for ... how many years?
One of these days I’ll have to get to know the people who’ve displayed that scene all these years so I can learn more about that tradition that’s a warm personal reminder of Christmas.
This season, I’ve enjoyed the westward drive at night along Bergener Boulevard heading toward Interstate 15, especially at the point in the street where the curve with the lights on those big trees flanking Bergener almost makes it appear as though you’re heading toward a wonderful world filled with the Christmas spirit.
I’ve enjoyed going to the tree lighting ceremony the last couple of years in Blackfoot, letting us know the celebration has truly begun.
I made my first trip to the annual live Nativity at Jensen Grove Sunday, taking my lovely wife and 2-year-old grandson along. I enjoyed seeing the look on my grandson’s face as we rode along in a horse-drawn wagon. From where we came from last year, there are plenty of neighborhood Nativity displays going house to house, but in this case in Blackfoot, the ride ends in a wonderful way — at the shelter, drinking in the warmth of hot chocolate with roaring fires nearby, but — most importantly — there’s that sense of community, a great sense of fellowship.
That’s the thing that makes celebrating a Bingham County Christmas special. It’s that sense of community and fellowship that’s lasted for years not just at Christmas time, but it can be found in different areas in different giving ways all year long, from Aberdeen to Pingree to Blackfoot to Fort Hall to Firth and Shelley and points in between.
There’s a tradition of community giving that doesn’t go away.
Bingham County does it up right. For that, we can be proud.
Merry Christmas, Bingham County, from all of us at the Chronicle.