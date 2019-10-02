I love to drive. My lovely wife and my daughter can get frustrated with me at times because when we’re in the car together, I usually find a way or an excuse to do the driving.
I love to get behind the wheel of a fun driving machine. Back in our Utah days, I took a job that involved a commute from West Jordan south to Springville, which took about 45 minutes one way on I-15. We decided a smaller commuter car was needed, and I ended up with a cherry red 1996 Toyota Celica ragtop.
That was a fun car to drive. It drew attention and compliments. The only thing that wasn’t fun about it was the mounting repair costs it took to keep the car running. It would have been even more fun with a manual transmission too.
I also love music. It’s been a passion of mine since I was a little kid, and my tastes through the years have grown quite varied.
Driving a fun car or pickup truck and listening to music while I do it go hand-in-hand with me. Any time I take a car out for a test drive, testing the stereo system is an important part of it.
That Celica didn’t have the greatest stereo in it, but it did the job. I just loved putting the top down whenever I could and cranking up the tunes, whether I was driving around town or on the freeway.
My tastes in driving tunes are a bit varied as well. When I Google “top driving tunes,” I see a lot of repetition in the lists that come up. There are songs like “Born To Run,” “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Route 66,” or “Life Is A Highway” that are seen on just about every list. No doubt, they’re all great songs, but when it comes to music I often like to think “outside the box.”
This is my own list. It doesn’t have to be songs strictly about driving, although there are definitely some of those in my list. For me, there has to be a “driving feel,” something guaranteed to put a smile on my face as I cruise along just from the feel alone.
Check it out, and if you’re not familiar with some of these, look them up on YouTube. I invite you to think “outside the box” as well.
”Machine Head,” Deep Purple
Not a song, the entire album. An album made for driving from first song (“Highway Star”) to last (“Space Truckin’”). Of course, the opening tune is a natural driving song, but for my money the greatest of them all comes in seven-plus minutes of driving bliss in the form of “Lazy.” As a bonus, I’ll throw in one of the first-ever Deep Purple hit songs, their take on the Joe South-penned “Hush.” Listen to that behind the wheel and you’ll see what I mean.
”Radar Love/Twilight Zone,” Golden Earring
This column was inspired by a recent incident when “Radar Love” came through the air, from out of the blue. Whenever I hear that song, I feel the need to drive. “Twilight Zone” comes from a later era of Golden Earring, but it’s just as good for heading down the highway.
”Rock N Roll,” Led Zeppelin
There was a Cadillac commercial that was made years ago, where a guy in more vintage years gets on a commuter train, there’s a Cadillac ad on the wall in the tunnel, the train takes off, and all you see passing by is that Cadillac ad. But then it morphs into a kind of time machine, heading into the future. You hear the familiar John Bonham drum beat, the guitar’s cranking, Robert Plant’s wailing, and you see a newer, sportier Cadillac.
Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about.
”Great Spectacular,” Dixie Dregs
I’d like to meet the people around here who may have heard this purely instrumental tune or the instrumental band. The sound of the fretless bass in the beginning setting the mood, guitar ace Steve Morse coming into the mix and driving it the rest of the way, all wrapped around a steady, piston-like beat on drums. Especially when Morse starts really riffing. Driving indeed.
”Red Barchetta,” Rush
“My uncle has a country place/No one knows about” ... A song about a gorgeous, sporty car stowed away in an uncle’s garage. What makes this more meaningful to me ... I had an uncle who had a country place in Arco, and he used to sell cars. I used to imagine he had a gorgeous, sporty car tucked away just for me. Well, it wasn’t to be. But he was still a great guy. The song stands by itself in my driving experience.
”Midnight Rider,” Allman Brothers Band
A music-loving friend on Facebook shared a meme of a long, straight two-lane highway in the middle of nowhere, heading for some mountains. In the comments, we were asked to name a song to go along with the meme. One song came quickly to my mind.
“The road goes on forever.”
”Barracuda,” Heart
Another song that’s been used in a vehicle commercial — for a Honda Viking minivan, of all things. One of the coolest minivan commercials you could ever hope to see. And that driving beat in the song, like horses galloping from beginning to end as you feel the horsepower. A true cranker.
”Fast As You,” Dwight Yoakam
Yeah, I dig country too, and I’m a big fan of Dwight. This song has absolutely nothing to do with driving. It refers more to a former flame of Dwight’s who was a big movie starlet. But the song ... I could drive to this all day long.
Jeff Beck
I can’t resist bringing up and finishing up with my all-time guitar hero, but here it fits perfectly. Beck is all about cars and driving. In his spare time, he loves tinkering with hot rods. In his music time, he tinkers with ways to bring cars into his music.
Look at the cover to his album “You Had It Coming.” Those are Beck’s hands, covered in oil and grease. From the album, listen to the tune “Roy’s Toy.” That became a favorite of my daughter’s after the very first time she heard it — she’d always ask me to play “the car song.”
Look at the album cover for the Grammy Award-winning “Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop.” Pay attention for the car references not just in the artwork but in the music.
Finally, go back to the 1977 album “Jeff Beck with the Jan Hammer Group Live.” Crank up the opening song, “Freeway Jam.”
You’ll see what I mean.