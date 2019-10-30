I’ve enjoyed being back in Idaho for the past 14 months after spending 23 years living in Utah. After going through the winter-like conditions we experienced on Tuesday, I do have a confession.
I haven’t missed the strong winds that can kick up in southeast Idaho during a snowstorm.
I saw over the weekend that there was some cold weather coming, so I spent the better part of Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening stringing long extension cords out to horses’ 100-gallon water troughs and buying brand new water heaters to keep the water in the troughs from freezing.
Horses not being able to drink from a frozen trough can lead to bad results, and the system where we’re at in the country requires some ... finesse. So my Sunday afternoon was spent stringing and hooking up cords and heaters, testing them, trying something else when it wasn’t working, repeating the process until I had a workable solution.
By the time I got everything tested and working as the sun was going down, I was freezing. But it was working.
One of the horses was acting lethargic and laying down Monday, so part of that day was spent making a late afternoon decision to haul her to the vet, where it appeared she was starting to show signs of colic and she stayed for treatment. It was caught early enough that it wasn’t life-threatening for the horse, but it could have been if left untreated in some harsh conditions.
Then came Tuesday morning. Snow started falling the night before, the wind was blowing hard from the north, and I got up around 6 a.m. to let our dogs outside. While waiting to let the dogs back in, I started looking at my smartphone from the warmth of the bed covers, and my news day started.
Blackfoot schools would close because of the weather. I posted it on Facebook. There was more searching, and more people almost instantly wanted to know if their kids’ schools were closing.
After more checking, more searching, some phone calls, nearly all of the schools in Bingham County had called off classes. Everything I had was posted on Facebook by 7 a.m. I decided to try and get more sleep.
My lovely wife came into the house soon after, having checked on the horses, when she gave me our own bad weather-related news. The water heaters in the troughs had stopped working. There was a thick layer of ice keeping the horses from getting to the water.
My guess was that old cords stopped working, so off to town I went to the hardware store to stock up on new 100-foot cords.
All that work I did on Sunday afternoon was essentially repeated Tuesday morning, only the wind was blowing a lot harder and a lot colder.
I was bundled up in my warmest winter coat which had kept me warm through some of the coldest and snowiest work days driving a bus in Utah, but Tuesday was different. Utah doesn’t get wind blowing snow around nearly as regularly as Idaho does, and the wind they do get in mountainous Utah winters doesn’t make it nearly as cold as it does here.
As I was fighting to get heaters working again, with only part of my face exposed through the hood, I started thinking that this felt more like the frozen tundra of Alaska.
I pulled out my smartphone and looked at the weather here: 14 degrees with the wind chill making it feel like 14 below.
I looked at the weather in North Pole, Alaska. It was in the 40s.
Even as I write this Wednesday night, we’re still slightly colder than North Pole.
And winter doesn’t officially start until Dec. 21. Let that thought sink in a bit.