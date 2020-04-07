My daughter works in the healthcare industry. Before the coronavirus pandemic came along, I got to see how that work can affect people in that line of work. It can be a constant challenge. It can be wearing on the emotions.
In her work, my daughter sees people from all walks of life in various conditions. She told us about a patient she worked with just recently, a man in his 60s who passed away — his heart stopped, he was revived, only to lose him again. She talked of her chats with the man before he died, holding his hand.
She spoke with the man’s wife after he passed, asking if she could say a prayer. The woman agreed, so my daughter prayed for him and the situation.
My daughter looks for opportunities to provide any kind of emotional comfort to people who are in need of just that.
She talked once about taking care of a man who was suffering from cancer, and on top of that he had symptoms of pneumonia and there was a concern that the man might have had the coronavirus.
All the caregiver can do is make their way through while protecting themselves as much as possible.
My daughter posted something on her Facebook page Monday that brought out the fatherly pride I feel for her.
“There are moments like this where I just break down,” she said. “I cry over patients I have lost. I laugh with patients. I comfort patients. Wouldn’t change my (career) decision for anything.”
Below that description was the picture of a woman dressed in scrubs. The makeup around the woman’s eyes was smeared, and the trail from dried tears she’d shed showed why. The woman had her own thoughts to go along with the photo.
“Sometimes this is what it looks like to be a CNA/caregiver. This is what it looks like to get off a long shift. This is what it looks like taking care of someone who is dying. This is what it looks like to hold someone’s hand as they cry in pain, fear and confusion. This is what it looks like to calm someone’s husband, wife, sister, brother, mom, dad, cousin, aunt, uncle, friend, grandma, grandpa as they are on their way to a better place. This is what it looks like to be the only one who can console, or attempt to console, someone crying out for their family member out of confusion. This is what it looks like to bandage the same skin tear over and over because a resident/patient has fallen so much and their skin is as weak as paper. This is what it looks like trying to calm a resident/patient for hours on end so that they don’t get up and hurt themselves on accident.
“This is what it looks like to love more than you thought your heart could. This is what it looks like to lose sleep wondering how a resident/patient is doing. This is what it looks like spending holidays and time away from your own family so that you can gladly take care of someone else’s. This is what it looks like to be the voice and advocate for someone who needs you. This is what it looks like to care, hope, and pray for someone who won’t even remember you tomorrow.
“This is what it looks like to be a CNA/caregiver.
“We are more than ‘glorified a$$ wipers.’ We are more than someone who cleans up blood, feces, and urine. We are more than what those who don’t understand our ‘job’ say about us. We are the voices, hearts and warriors for those who need us, even those who may not know they do.
“I am a caregiver and I am damn proud to be one.”
In this age of coronavirus, healthcare takes on a whole different aspect. In this age of coronavirus, healthcare professionals are giving of themselves to the point they feel they have no more left to give. Healthcare workers are among those more in the spotlight on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.
They are the heroes. And that goes beyond doctors and nurses and CNAs, it goes to every job in that area, because every job in the area of healthcare involves caring about people.
Here’s an invitation: Go to Bingham Memorial Hospital’s Facebook page. They’ve featured photos of many of the true heroes in the fight against the illness that has changed the world.
These are heroes who deserve our applause.